Poya Asbaghi admits ‘mixed feelings’ after Barnsley fightback against Huddersfield Town
Barnsley manager, Poya Asbaghi, has admitted that he’s got mixed feelings on their comeback against Huddersfield Town over the weekend.
The Tykes drew 1-1 with their Yorkshire rivals Saturday afternoon, with Carlton Morris' equaliser cancelling out the goal scored by Lewis O'Brien earlier in the encounter.
A point meant that they were only able to close the gap on Peterborough United by one point after their 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, but their new manager insists that he’s seen improvement at the club since his arrival.
Speaking after the game, Asbaghi said, "A little bit of mixed feelings. I am not sitting here being super-happy because you want to win, especially at home, but I think as a coach what is important is to see progress.
"We don't have time to wait four or five weeks for players to start understanding what we mean.
"There's a lot of progress and, if they can keep responding like that, we will improve.
"We showed that we can develop fast and we need to develop fast. My job is to give a clear role about how we want to play.
"I think there are things we can learn from this game. We can improve in our patterns. We need to keep improving our defence and offence."
It’s now over a month since Barnsley managed to pick up three points – on November 3rd against Derby County – and Asbaghi will be keen to try and change that when they make the trip to Preston North End next weekend.