The game at Fratton park on Tuesday will be live on Sky Sports Football, and should definitely be a good, but difficult game.

Portsmouth have won all of their last four league games, and are unbeaten in seven, meaning they now sit just one place behind us in the league.

Wednesday will really have to be up to it if we want to end their run of form. This could also prove to be a vital point in our season, a win would keep our league momentum going and also hinder a team in a similar position to ourselves.

Fratton Park, Home of Portsmouth, where the Owls will play on Tuesday night

The last three league games have been really positive for Wednesday, picking up seven points from a possible nine from three really tough fixtures.

We could also consider ourselves quite unlucky to not be coming away with all nine points too, with missed chances proving costly against Wycombe. The game really should have been won by us, but another cracking strike, which probably should have been saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell, meaning we only managed to come away with a draw.

The biggest positive to take for me was the fact that, apart from some edgy moments in the second half against Accrington, we really did dominate the games from start to finish, with the returns of Windass, Gregory, and especially Luongo, being really important to us in these games.

However, the game against Hartlepool last week was so disappointing. I’m not too bothered over the competition, but it was a great chance for some fringe players to prove their worth, but absolutely nobody did that and it was so frustrating to see that performance from them.

Time after time this season, we keep proving we can do it against the best teams in the division, but it is now all about also picking up points against the lower teams if this season is to be successful.

Like many, I was very skeptical at first of the 5-3-2 formation Darren Moore has stuck with, but I believe it is actually beginning to work really well. My only concern is the lack of depth we currently have in defence which means we are one or two injuries away from players out of position again.

The game against Portsmouth could be one of the hardest tests this season. They have been quite inconsistent like us this season, but they are now on a really good streak of results in the league and they will be full of confidence.

I can see the game being quite tight and low scoring, with either side nicking it 1-0. If we set up right and give it a go like we have done recently, I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t win this game.

It is important now more than ever to continue this run in order to catch up with teams ahead and finally get some momentum going in our season.

Line-Up I would go with: (5-3-2) Peacock-Farrell, Hunt, Brennan, Dunkley, Palmer, Corbeanu, Luongo, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Windass, Gregory