The Millers’ promotion train has been derailed in recent weeks, with Saturday’s loss to Charlton seeing them slip three points behind second-placed Dons, who just six games ago were 10 points adrift.

Automatic promotion is still in their hands, though, as they play the first of two games in hand against Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

That game takes on massive significance and they need to be better than they were against the Addicks.

Asked whether his players were affected by pressure, Warne replied: “Possibly. There are things that happened on Saturday that I haven't seen happen before.

“We got outbattled at times. There was a lot wrong. We need to get back to our best.

“We're there to support the lads and help them. Hopefully we can put this behind us on Tuesday night.

“It was a disappointing day after it started out looking like it would be a good one.

“We're three points off second spot with two games in hand, so promotion is still in our hands.

“Saturday seemed a wasted opportunity. If we'd have scored first half we'd have gone on to win comfortably, I think.

“I asked the lads for their honest opinions. My job is to try to help them, not to berate them.

“Sometimes you get a performance where more than two or three players are struggling and Saturday was that day. If I could have brought on more subs I would have.”