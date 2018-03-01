Pitch inspections planned for Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers as Sheffield United and Rotherham United see games postponed

Pitch inspections are planned at two South Yorkshire grounds ahead of this weekend's fixtures as Arctic conditions continue to bite the county.

Sheffield United have announced their clash with Burton Albion has fallen victim to the weather.

While the playing surface at Bramall Lane would be fine for the game to take place on, the club say they cannot guarantee supporter safety with factors such as conditions in and around the ground plus key staff being unable to get to the game.

Rotherham United have seen their away trip to Gillingham postponed with the Kent club acting quickly to avoid an inconvenience to club staff or supporters.

And there will also be inspections at Oakwell and the Keepmoat ahead of clashes for Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers respectively.

Barnsley are due to welcome Norwich City while Rovers are set to host Bury.

Chesterfield are set to visit Exeter City but a pitch inspection is also planned at St James' Park.

There are so far no plan to hold an inspection at Bristol City where Sheffield Wednesday are due to visit on Saturday.

A decision on the game however will be made tomorrow, with further snow expected in the south west overnight.

Gillingham released a statement on the decision to postpone their clash with Rotherham.

It read: "Match officials inspected the pitch on Thursday morning where the decision was made to call the game off, with more snow predicted to fall in the next 24 hours.

"An early call was made to inconvience as few people as possible with the health and safety of both sets of players and supporters firmly in mind."