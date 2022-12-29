Global football superstar Pele, regarded as one of the greatest ever players, has died aged 82 after illness.

The three-time World Cup winner had been in hospital in Sao Paulo since late November.

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: “We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Nascimento, who had posted before Christmas that members of Pele’s family would spend the holiday period in the hospital with him, added three heartbroken emojis.

A message on Pele’s official social media accounts read: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today.

“Love, love and love, forever.”

The Brazil hero made many trips to the UK over the years and was no stranger to Sheffield, where he made a number of visits.

In 1972 he came here along with his side Santos as part of a UK tour ans packed out Hillsborough for an afternoon friendly with Sheffield Wednesday.

In more recent times he has been at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane and helped Sheffield FC celebrate their 150th anniversary when they took on an Inter Milan side in a friendly at the Lane in 2007.

See our gallery for pictures of the great man in the Steel City.

1. Autograph hunting Pele signing autographs for Tony Pritchett, Jimmy Mullen, Allan Thompson, Tommy Craig and Eric Taylor alongside Derek Dooley Photo: Courtesy of Hallamshire Press Photo Sales

2. In action at Hillsborough Santos' Pele beats Sinclair to start an attack on the Sheffield Wednesday goal Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3. Towering figure The great Pele, Brazilian soccer player supreme, was ready with his autograph as he arrived at the reception held at the Omega Restaurant, Psalter Lane, Sheffield. Pictured with his host, John Holsgrove, Captain, Sheffield Wednesday - 22nd February 1972 Photo: Danny Hall Photo Sales

4. Popular Pele Fans wait to greet Pele at Hallam Tower Hotel for a special reception in Sheffield following his side's friendly at Hillsborough Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales