Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene applauds the fans. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

Three goals in the first 18 minutes. A fourth by half-time. The opposition beaten up beyond repair. The chance to rest players in the second half. It is unheard of in recent times at this level.

And it really was an afternoon in the sun for the Millers, who produced their biggest win at Championship level since a 4-0 win over MK Dons in April 2016 - 144 games ago.

It also gives optimism that they can make a better fist of trying to stay up this time around after three successive relegations.

Rarely have the points been wrapped up so early but thanks to an opening barrage, Reading were blown away.

In truth, Royals goalkeeper Joe Lumley will want to let this game slip through his memory as quickly as he let a tame shot from Jamie Lindsay slip through his body.

It was a calamitous performance and he was arguably culpable for three of the four goals he conceded.

After Richard Wood headed a seventh-minute opener, Lumley was somehow beaten at the near post by Conor Washington’s thunderbolt from an acute angle before his worst moment of the day.

With his side on the rack he allowed Lindsay’s weak shot from the edge of the area to squirm through his grasp and into the net.

He got the fourth all wrong too as he raced out of his area to try and clear Dan Barlaser’s long ball, but was beaten to it by Chiedozie Ogbene, who marked another stellar performance in a more advanced role by firing into an empty net.

“It was a good day at the office,” understated boss Paul Warne said.

“The lads took on the game-plan really well. To go in 4-0 at half-time was a joy.

“In the end I am really pleased. There are obviously things we can improve on.

“All that going forward didn't please me as much as our defending. Generally speaking we defended really well. I thought we deserved to win but maybe not by four goals – but I'm not complaining.

“When we had a chance to score we took it. The goals came at good times. The lads were really ruthless and, in this league, to pick up points, you have to be. That pleases me.