Parrott hits Pheasant winner

Wadsley Bridge Pheasant took the CBC Premier top spot with a 3-1 win at Woodseats Club.

Pheasant took an early lead when a John Travis shot found the net despite the Woodseats keeper getting a hand to it and Jordan Turner doubled it before half time.

The second half saw Woodseats pull one back when Jack Morton took advantage of a mistake in the Pheasant box, but a quick break and a cross allowed Dylan Parrott to smash the ball in from the edge of area to clinch the win.

Stannington Village climbed up to third with a 3-1 home victory over Civil Sports A. Civil struck first when Josh Corker hit a real corker to find the top corner from 30 yards.

Stannington pressure brought an equaliser fromDean Jepson and they took the lead soon through Alex Torr. The scoring was completed when a corner from Lee Johnstone found the far top corner.

Penistone Church moved up a place with a 2-1 home win over Handsworth Old Crown.

Tom Adams gave Church the lead but Handsworth equalised with a Dave Haggerty header. Church hit a winner through John Whitehead.

Killamarsh Juniors lost ground though when they suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at bottom club Hallam.

Nick Dymock put Hallam ahead. Killamarsh netted an equaliser from debutant Owen Clarke. Hallam were spurred on and a pass from Jack Waddle found Ali Omar, who finished with a good strike to give Hallam their second win of the season.

Norton Oaks A took a two goal lead at Redmires, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Oaks took the lead through Scott Graham. Ste Scott headed their second but Jake Gamban pulled one back for Redmires just before half time. In the final few minutes Redmires were awarded a penalty that was despatched by Andy Bath.

While the two teams directly below them drew with each other, Norton Sportsman increased their lead at the top of Division One to six points with a 4-1 victory at Brinsworth Phoenix.

Sportsman scorers were Brad Bowland 2, Chris Lewis and Connor Pryde. Brinsworth responded through Daniel Commander strike.

Second place Woodhouse Village came from three down to grab a 4-4 draw at home to third place Chapeltown RBL. The visitors made a sensational start with a Danny Cardwell penalty and two from Niall Smitth giving them a three goal lead within the first ten minutes. Man of the match Ryan Simmonite scored from close range to pull one back for Woodhouse, but Chapeltown were awarded a second penalty and Ash Burbeary scored. Woodhouse came out fast after the break and Ryan Lee flicked home before Simmonite scored his second. Woodhouse finally got an equaliser when Perry Jackson slotted home.

Fourth place Oughtibridge WM won 9-2 at Cobden View. Callum Chambers hit five. Also on target were Ross Brown, Adam Duckworth and sub Matt Harrison 2. View’s replies came from Joe Taylor and Aaron Ellis.

Cotts FC eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 victory at Ranch. Sam Stacey and Kieran Patterson 2 scored for Cotts. Ranch got a late consolation through Mikey Vella.

Southey Social lost ground when they were beaten 4-2 at home by third bottom Norton Oaks B. Jack Peake and Joe Lawson gave Oaks a two goal half time lead and although a Todd Guest header pulled one back, an Adam Danks own goal and a second for Peake gave Oaks much needed breathing space. John Mellor pulled a second back for Southey.

The two sides below Oaks, Civil Sports B and Colley shared an eight goal thriller. Colley took the lead through Ryan McDonald, but two Joe Taylor goals put Civil ahead. Colley equalised through Christopher Onjia, but Civil again took the lead in the second half with a third from Taylor. Colley hit back to go 4-3 up with goals from Chris Fowler and McDonald only for Alex Cowlishaw to level for Civil.

Division Two’s match of the day saw current leaders Wadsley Horse & Jockey hammered 7-0 by title favourites, fourth-placed Crookes FC. Liam Cartledge took his season’s tally to 17 with three of them, while Matt Cowen 2, Peter Smith and James Knowles also scored.

Jav Sherratt scored four as second place Forum beat visitors Woodseats Chantrey 7-0. Forums others came from a Josh Gibson 2 and Joseph Thompson.

Third place Boyton Sports was also among the goals, beating bottom club Crookes & District 13-0. Jake Ballinger 6, and Ben Jordan 3, with the others from Lee Jordan, Jermaine Modeste, Tom Goodison and Callum Bramhall.

Fifth place Royal Earl was another among the goals, winning 7-1 at Mosborough Reds. Earl got off to a great start when Paddy Carrig scored from a corner. Mosborough equalised through Jay McFazdean, but further goals from skipper Tom Roebuck, a penalty from Steve Brammer and a goal on his debut from Sam Smith made it 4-1 to Earl at half- time. Further goals by Mike Towey, Brammer and Tom Nolan completed the win for Earl.

Mosborough Whites did better than the Reds with a 2-1 win at Woodhouse Juniors.

Jack Bennett and Callum Congreave for Whites, while Adam Wragg netted for Woodhouse.

Cadbury went above their visitors Shakey with victory in a seven goal thriller. Billy Hilbert and Andrew Redfearn gave Shakey a two goal lead, but Cadbury pulled one back through Craig Spencer. Shakey broke away for Redfearn to score his second.

Ben Bottomley reduced the arrears before Spencer equalised with his second. Jacob Beech won it for Cadbury.

FIXTURES

CBC PREMIER Hallam FC v Penistone Church; Handsworth Old Crown v Intake Old Boys; Norton Oaks A v Civil Sports A; Redmires v Woodseats Club; WB Pheasant v Wickersley Youth DIVISION 1 Brinsworth Phoenix v Cotts FC; Chapeltown RBL v Norton Oaks B; Colley v Cobden View; Norton Sportsman v Civil Sports B; Oughtibridge WM v Southey Social; Woodhouse Village v Ranch DIVISION 2 Cadbury v Crookes & District; Mosborough Whites v Crookes FC; Royal Earl v Boynton Sports; Shakey v Woodhouse JFC; Wads Horse & Jockey v Mosborough Reds; Woodseats Chantrey v Forum