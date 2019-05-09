On the move - the former Chesterfield players looking for new clubs as retained lists become known The 2018/19 season might not yet be entirely finished, but there are already a number of former Spireites on the lookout for new clubs. Retained lists are being confirmed up and down the country and here are the ex Chesterfield men seeking pastures new. Attacking midfielder Dan Gardner has been released by League Two Oldham Athletic. A serious knee injury derailed his season after 25 appearances. jpimedia Buy a Photo Leon Clarke has been transfer listed by Sheffield United following their promotion to the Premier League. He made 41 appearances this season, but 15 of those were for Wigan, on loan. jpimedia Buy a Photo Caolan Lavery has been released by Sheffield United. He played 29 times for Bury on loan this season, helping them achieve promotion to League One. 0 Buy a Photo Ched Evans has been transfer listed by Sheffield United. He scored 18 goals in 41 appearances this season, on loan at League One Fleetwood Town. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3