Ollie Rathbone rates his Rotherham United spell so far

Rathbone joined the Millers from Rochdale in the summer and has impressed fans since breaking into the team, with his all-action displays in the middle of the park.

He has been named man of the match for the last two home games, against Crewe and AFC Wimbledon, and is popular on social media.

Rathbone, whose career started at Manchester United, is grateful for the support but is not getting carried away.

Ollie Rathbone joined Rotherham United from Rochdale and has become a firm favourite. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"I don't read every tweet, although my family seem to" he said. "I try to keep away from it and concentrate on my game, but I'm aware the fans have taken to me and I really appreciate it.

"I have been at only one club before so I am not used to moving around. It means a lot that they have been warm to me."

The 24-year-old took a couple of weeks to make it into Paul Warne's side, but has not looked back and is surprised by how quickly he has made the shirt his own.

"I'm pleased with how many games I've played," he said.

"When I came here, I didn't think I'd go into the team as quickly as I did. I am really happy, especially with my performances in the last few games.

"Before that, I was still finding my feet slightly. In the last few games I have been at my best."