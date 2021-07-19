Notingham Forest appoint former Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy

Dane Murphy, former chief executive of Barnsley, has left the club to join Nottingham Forest

The 35-year-old joins after spending two years as CEO of Barnsley and helped them to a fifth-placed finish in the Championship last season.

The American has previously worked in administrative roles in the MLS before he was appointed as the youngest serving CEO in the Championship at Oakwell.

Murphy told Nottingham Forest’s website: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed CEO of Nottingham Forest.

“We are on the precipice of something really tremendous and this city deserves it with its’ loyal fanbase and fantastic supporters globally.

“However, the work starts now. We have transfer business to conduct with Chris Hughton who is an extremely well respected, experienced and successful manager at the highest levels of the game.

“We have a challenging but exciting journey ahead of us. I can assure every supporter of this football club that everybody fortunate to work at and represent your club will not rest until we bring you the success that you deserve.”

Forest Chairman, Nicholas Randall, QC, said: "His work at Barnsley was widely recognised within football as being exemplary and his role in turning around the fortunes of the club in such a short space of time is testament to his vision and talent.

Barnsley announced last week that they had appointed Khaled El-Ahmad as the Club’s new Chief Executive Officer.