Northern Counties East League football: Sheffield's Hallam FC suffer unwanted abandonment

Action from the FA Cup game between Hallam FC and Staveley MW

It comes almost a year to the day that the Countrymen led 4-0 at East Yorkshire Carnegie only for that game to be abandoned midway through the second half.

Even more frustrating was that Worsbrough manged to get the lights back within a reasonable timescale only for the match official to have taken the decision to abandon the game, which will now have to be replayed at a later date.

Hallam looked certain to bounce back from the 2-0 FA Cup defeat against Staveley last Sunday with Danny Booth heading them in front after just two minutes.

Micah Bishop made it 2-0 on 36 minutes with a superb 25 yard effort, then scored his second and Hallam’s third four minutes later after lovely build up play from Richard Tootle and Will Wraith.

Two minutes into the second half Jordan Turner added the fourth taking the ball around the on-rushing keeper before the ground was plunged into darkness minutes later.

Penistone Church crashed out of the FA Cup beaten 5-2 at home by Skelmersdale United in their Extra-Preliminary round replay.

The visitors were 2-0 up on 37 minutes but Tom Cadzow gave Penistone hope pulling one back two minutes later, heading in a free-kick at the back post.

However, two goals in seven minutes midway through the second half saw Skelmersdale take the game away from Church before James Young’s unfortunate own-goal sealed the home sides before Nathan Keightley reduced the deficit with a late free-kick.

Meanwhile, Penistone striker Sam Scrivens has joined National North side Guiseley.

Scrivens had been on trial at Chesterfield FC after catching the eye with his scoring exploits last season where he hit 27 goals, helping Penistone to finish runners-up in the Premier Division.

After starting the season with back to back league victories, Parkgate suffered their first defeat of the season going down to a narrow 1-0 defeat at North Ferriby.

Victory would had put the Steelmen top of Division One, but that honour went to Ferriby who now top the table with seven points from three games.

In-form Jonathan Fusco, who has already bagged goals this season, had the chance to give Parkgate a first half lead but put his effort wide as he raced through on goal.

The visitors were caught cold at the start of the second half as Forrester fired the home side in front for what proved to be the decisive goal.

Armthorpe Welfare went down 2-1 at home against ten-man Harrogate Railway Athletic. The visitors led 2-0 at half time despite having defender James Heeley sent off for denying a goals scoring opportunity after bringing down Liam Radford as he went through on goal.

Radford got one back early in the second half from the penalty spot but Harrogate held on to claim their first win of the season.

Fixtures

Saturday: (3pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Athersley Rec v Albion Sports, Handsworth v Knaresborough Town, Penistone Church v Bridlington Town, Silsden v Maltby Main, Staveley MW v AFC Mansfield,