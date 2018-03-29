Wragg League

Have your say

In the semi-final of the Ernest Walker Memorial Shield Old Edwardians keeper was the hero in the clash against Ring o Bells.

After extra time is was 2-2 but the in-form No 1 saved all Ring’s penalties in the shoot-out.

In the Semi Finals of the Sid Butterfield Trophy Plough Vets defeated Royston Pockets by 3-1,Roystons goal was scored by Beardow.

Premier division: Crown & Cushion thrashed Elsecar Dynamoes 8-0, Foggarty 3, Gray 3 and one each for Griffin and Windle. Wickersley Old Village thumped Caribbean by 7-0, Batchelor 3 B Cushworth 3 and S Clarke. Penistone Church lost 6-4 against Fossils,Mc Quaid 2, Baker and Woodhall for Penistone.

Division One: Dinnington Town beat Killamarsh Juniors 8-1. Froggatt 2, Barley, Toseland, Parkin, Thomson, Holmes and an own goal. Sheffield Academicals beat Bullcroft S&P 4-1 thanks to Glendenning 2, and Clarke 2. Davies grabbed a consolation. Mosborough Trinity won 4-2 at Woodhouse West End, Wainwright 2 Dolman and Chapman, Roberts and Rhodes replying for Woodhouse.

Division Two: Clowne Wanderers lost 3-2 to AFC Dronfield, Robinson and Smith for the home team. Robets Chasemore and Thompson for the winners.

Herringthorpe won 2-1 at Dronfield Town Machin and Scott scoring. Hemsworth Miners won 2-1 at Thorncliffe, Dodd scoring for Thorncliffe.

Rossington Main won 6-1 at High Greeen Vets.Simm grabbed 4, others came from Lewin and Henderson. Wilson for High Green.

45s Division One: HSBC defeated Sheffield Aurora 3-1. Burgin, Haigh and Trower, Robison for Aurora.

Elsecar Dynamoes beat Civil Sports 3-1. Parkinson 2 and Roberts, Hudson scoring for Civil Sports. In the the Ernest Walker Shield final, Denaby defeated Old Edwardians 3-1. Craig Stephens 2, and Whitiker the marksmen. Ian Gambling was on target for Old Eds.