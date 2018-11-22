Worst career run for Stocksbridge Steels’ boss

Stocksbridge Park Steels go to fellow strugglers Cleethorpes Town in what is a proverbial six-pointer.

Cleethorpes sit second from bottom of East Division table with 12 points from 13 outings, two behind Steels in 16th with the hosts having two games in hand.

Steels boss Chris Hilton said: “Its a massive game, but then again they all are when you are in our position. Its important we come away with at least a point but it’s a game we really need to win. When you play the teams around you and lose it’s especially disappointing. That was the case with last weekend’s defeat against Pickering. We had enough chances to win that one in the first half, in the second we didn’t do enough. We played some good football but we’re getting punished for every mistake, that’s how it goes when your at the wrong end of the table. We have to make our own luck by making sure we keep plugging away working hard for each other.”

With one win from the last eight league games, spirits are low. “We’re a bit lacking on confidence at the moment,” admitted Hilton. “We’re telling them to have courage to get on the ball. I know that’s easier said than done but the players have to be brave and believe in their ability.

“I don’t think there is a need to panic at this stage or alter the way we play. We’ll continue to play the way we do, move the ball around quickly and look to get on the attack when we can, although we may just tinker things a little bit. We need a good result then hopefully we can go on a run because as manager you’re judged on results. I’m not under pressure from the chairman but I’m under pressure from myself because as a manager you want to win football games and this is my worst run as a manager.”

Defender Todd Jordan could be back in the squad after missing the last two months through injury. Alex Wiles is struggling with dead leg, while Ben Rhodes looks set to miss the next two weeks after suffering a badly sprained ankle in the defeat against Pickering.

Meanwhile, its understood Hilton is on the verge of bringing in a new goalkeeper although it is unlikely for the deal to be completed in time for Saturday.

Cleethorpes are the only team in the Division yet to win at home have drawn four and lost three of seven games , while Stocksbridge are the only team yet to record and win away after eight attempts.

Sheffield FC travel to AFC Mansfield in a rearranged game just a week after Club beat the Nottinghamshire side 2-0 at Dronfield, as Gavin Smith’s in-form side go in search of a fourth league win on the spin.

Meanwhile, Sheffield have announced that they have extended goalkeeper Alan Kelsey’s loan move from Scunthorpe United until January 1. Kelsey has been in impressive for since arriving at the home of football keeping three clean sheets in six outings.

Frickley Athletic go to the newly formed Ossett United in search of what would be only a second win in nine games in both league and cup.

Fixtures.

Premier Division: Buxton v Bamber Bridge.

East Division: AFC Mansfield v Sheffield FC, Cleethorpes Town v Stocksbridge PS, Ossett Utd v Frickley Ath.