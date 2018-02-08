Woman’s football

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers Belles won 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur in the SSE Women’s FA Cup fourth round last Sunday. Goals came from Sophie Walton, Emily Simpkins and Bex Rayner completed the scoring near the end for Belles.

Belles have a tough away tie against Chelsea in the fifth round (16 teams).

Meanwhile, trips to Durham continue to prove fruitless for Sheffield FC Ladies who bowed out 2-1. Melissa Johnson scored the Sheffield goal.

There was no joy in the WSL Development League Cup as Sheffield lost 3-0 at Birmingham.

Sheffield United’s FA Women’s Premier League Midlands Division One title bid was boosted by a 10-0 home victory over Rotherham as they came within one goal of equalling the score in the earlier meeting.

Nat Shaw and Millie Kenyon both scored hat-tricks.

Amy Beanland, Sophie Bell, Jodie Hartley and Tania Marsden were the other scorers.

In the Reserve Division, United lost 3-1 at home to Newcastle.

Steel City, for whom Claire Attrill 2 and Lucy Smith were on target, won 3-2 at Solihull Moors and with 4 games in hand have excellent prospects of negating the 3 points difference to usurp Solihull from the top half of the table.

Unbeaten Oughtibridge were 9-1 home winners over Eastwood to climb to the top of the East Midlands League Premier Division. Kathryn Mudge and Lauren Turner both hit hat-tricks. Also on target were Laura Watton 2 and Bex Shaw.

Sheffield & Hallam County League

Division One

AFC Doncaster 3 (Gabi Marriott 2, Beth Farrell), Handsworth 0; AFC Dronfield 0, Huddersfield Town Academy (Sophie Digua, Macy Ellis, Mollie Ellis) 3; Harworth Colliery 8, Sheffield Wednesday Reserves 0; Millmoor Juniors 2 (Helen Lynskey, Briony Pinches), Penistone Church 1 (Tayyiba Arif);, Rovers Foundation 9 (Bradie Wild 3, Gemma Harte 2, Hayley Wood 2, Charlotte Dinsdale, Izzy Williams), Dronfield Town 2 (Becky Hill 2)

Huddersfield climbed to top spot, displacing Barnsley reserves who did not have a game. Wins for AFC Doncaster and Rovers Foundation mean just 3 points separate first from fourth.

Division Two

AFC Unity 0, Shaw Lane 8; Oughtibridge Development 3 (Hannah Redman 2, Maisie Newton), Sheffield Wednesday Development 2 (Megan Hammond, Halima Essa); Socrates 3( Lissa Woodhouse 2, Sally Lowe), Mexborough Athletic 2; Wickersley Youth 1 (Suzi Moore), Worksop Town Juniors 1; Worksop Town 6 (Carly Rowlands 3, Leah Hardy 2, Abbie Lister), Millmoor Juniors Reserves 1 (Katie Flanagan); Worsbrough Bridge Athletic 1, Dearne & District 3 (Ebony Dennis 2, Kelsey Stones)

Both Socrates (second) and Worksop Town (third) have games in hand and both won to close the gap on Rovers Foundation Development to 5 and 7 points respectively.