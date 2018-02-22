U18 girls are in seventh heaven

Sheffield’s U18s won their County Girls League title with a game to spare thanks to a 7-1 win at Chesterfield.

Sheffield United kept their FA Women’s Premier League Midlands Division One title push in full flow with a 4-1 win over Long Eaton United.

Nat Shaw 2, Nat Froggatt and England U17 international Georgia Stevens, on her debut after signing from Blackburn, the players on target.

Second-placed United are now unbeaten in 15 league games since losing their opening day fixture and their remaining six games are all away.

A late equaliser by Darcie Greene earned Barnsley, whose first goal came from Lynn Goodman, a point at home to Mossley Hill Athletic in Northern Division One.

Both Oughtibridge and Peterborough Northern Star remain unbeaten in the East Midlands Premier Division after their top three clash ended in a 0-0 draw. Oughtibridge came closest when Fran Godbehere’s strike came back off the bar in the first half, while Lauren Turner was denied by a last ditch tackle after the interval.

Sheffield Wednesday lost 8-0 at North East League Southern Division leaders Harrogate Town.

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers Belles were unable to cause an upset in the SSE Women’s FA Cup fifth round when they visited Chelsea, losing 6-0 on Sunday.

In the WSL Development League Belles finished 4-1 home winners over Durham, while Sheffield FC Ladies, boosted by the inclusion of a few first team players to provide match action, won 2-1 at home to previously unbeaten leaders Manchester City.

Sheffield & Hallam

County League

Division One: Handsworth 0, Barnsley Reserves 3 (Monique Barnes, Ellie Brightmore, Lauryn Wilcock); Harworth Colliery 0, Rovers Foundation 3 (Charlotte Dinsdale, Jenna McGee, Amy Pollock); Millmoor Juniors 3 (Helen Lynskey 2, Kerry Longstone), AFC Dronfield 2; Penistone Church 0, AFC Doncaster 4 (Jess Andrew 2, Kirsty Nelthorpe, Demi West). Division Two: Dearne & District 1 (Chloe Purcell), Wickersley Youth 5 (Olivia Johnson 3, Emily Allen 2); Mexborough Athletic 4, Sheffield Wednesday Development 3 (Evie Green, Mariella De Lara, Hannah Jackson); Rovers Foundation Development 4 (Jessica Moses 3, Nicole Cooper), Millmoor Juniors Reserves 1; Shaw Lane 2, Oughtibridge Development 3 (Nicola Masling, Laurie Millington, Maisie Newton); Socrates 3 (Hope Adamson, Dawn Cripps, Sally Lowe), Worsbrough Bridge Athletic 2; Worksop Town Juniors 1, AFC Unity 3 (Charlotte Marshall 2, Jodean Wadsworth)