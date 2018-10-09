Tributes paid to Sheffield Sunday League football ‘legend’

Touching tributes have been paid to a Sheffield non-league football ‘legend’ who has died.

Richard Poole, known as Pugsley, had followed Sunday league side Handsworth Old Crown Inn home and away for more than 30 years.

Richard Poole, who was known as Pugsley.

The dedicated supported died on Tuesday, October 2, after an illness associated with his lungs.

Former team manager Adam Johnson said: “Pugsley had a heart of gold and he was a great character.

“He lies in Gleadless but he used to get the bus to every game home and away. The lads used to pull up and he would be stood there waiting.”

Mr Poole first started following the team when he lived in Handsworth and the team was based at the former Holme Lea Working Men’s Club.

He was also at Bramall Lane for the team’s two cup finals in 2008 and 2016 and even received his own winner’s medal.

Mr Johnson, 42, said: “Sunday League football was a massive part of his life because it made him feel part of something.

“We always used to try and include him in some way and he would come in the dressing rooms and fill the water bottles and all the lads loved him.”

Mr Poole also followed the team when they moved to the former Turf Tavern pub in Handsworth, before their move to the Old Crown Inn.

Mr Johnson said: “Everybody in the league knew Pugsley. He was quite vocal on the touchline and all the other teams knew him.”

Mr Poole’s funeral details are yet to be announced.