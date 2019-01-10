Tense time for Stocksbridge Park Steels and Sheffield FC

Stocksbridge Park Steels host mid-table Marske United this weekend when they will also have one eye on the result across the city with neighbours Sheffield FC entertaining struggling Spalding United.

A win for Steels coupled with a defeat for Spalding at the Coach and Horses ground would ensure the Bracken Moor club move off the foot of the East Division table.

Even if Club fail to bounce back from the defeat at Ossett United last weekend with a victory over third bottom Spalding, three points for Steels would still see them move off the bottom, if, Gresley FC are beaten at home by leaders Morpeth or AFC Mansfield lose at second place Brigg Town or either Wishbech Town are defeated at Loughborough Dynamo...so tight is it the foot of the table.

“A couple of wins gets you up there and everything is rosy again,” said Steels boss Chris Hilton.

“We’ve been in contention in every game recently, we just need to put the ball in the net. Everybody knows I’ve been looking to bring in a striker but its difficult to get the right one in that can hit the ground running.

“We’ve also lost Todd Jordan and Tyler Williams to Frickley Athletic and Brigg Town respectively. It’s a blow to lose Todd as he had just returned from injury and was playing well again but he was made an offer he couldn’t refuse, so we’ll now look to bring in an experienced midfielder player, as well as a striker.”

Hilton is not overly-worried by his side’s current position.”I’m not too concerned about where we are, it’s very tight at the bottom. We’ve got enough in the team to get out of there, we’re three points off 15th and four off 16th place and just a couple of points behind four other teams above us.

“So the picture can change very quickly. We just need to roll ourselves up and knuckle down and make sure pick up points where we can.”

Hilton was happy with a draw against fellow strugglers Wisbech in the last outing. “It was a good point on a poor pitch. It wasn’t a particularly good performance from us but the important thing was not to lose. We’ve picked up four points from the last nine and should also have had something from the game at Sheffield, so we’re heading in the right direction.”

Sheffield will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat at Ossett United that saw Gavin Smith’s side slip out of the play-off places.

Against a Spalding team third from bottom and whom have lost the last three on the spin.

Club will also be keen to avenge a 2-1 defeat at Spalding back in October that saw the Tulips register what was at the time their first league win of the season at the tenth attempt.

Frickley Athletic will be hoping to continue their good run of form with a win against Pickering Town at Westfield Lane. Athletic have lost just one of the last seven outings and will be full of confidence after beating leaders Morpeth Town 2-1 in their own backyard in the last outing.

Fixtures.

Premier Division: Buxton v Marine, Witton Albion v Matlock Town.

East Division: Frickley Athletic v Pickering Town, Sheffield FC v Spalding United, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Marske United.