Struggling Stocksbridge Park Steels in ‘must-win’ clash

Chris Hilton has declared Saturday’s game with Gresley as must-win as his Stocksbridge Park Steels side look to kick start their season.

Steels have slumped to second bottom in the Evo-Stik East Division, having picked up just four points from the last 27 available and are desperate for a confidence-boosting result this weekend.

And Hilton is refusing to play down the importance of the fixture against a Gresley side winless in seven.

“It’s a must-win game for us," he said. “We have to go out there and make sure we get the three points.

“It’s still very tight at the bottom end of the table with just four points covering seven teams so a win can see you climb three or four places.

“Our problem at the moment is that we're struggling with confidence.

“We're working hard to put that right in training but at the end of the day it's winning football games that will restore the confidence.”

Hilton himself has confidence the players at his disposal are good enough to alter the club’s fortunes but suggested that perhaps they need to show more fight.

“Technically they are very good players but maybe we're lacking a bit of aggression," he said.

“We've been playing some good football but all too often we're not defending good enough when we're out of possession.

“We’re not making the right decision in front of goal which is down to a lack of confidence.

“We need to get our noses in front, hold onto the lead and grind out a result.”

The Steels boss has been delighted with the form of recent signing Ed Hall in goal as well as expressing a desire to add to his forward ranks.

“On the positive side our new keeper Ed Hall has looked really good and shown just why we were keen to sign him,” Hilton said.

“We're still looking to bring in a striker to freshen our forward line but it’s very difficult because they are either out of our budget range or they don’t want to join a club at the bottom end of the table.”

Steels midfielder Jordan Lemon is suspended after picking up five bookings.

Sheffield FC travel to third placed Tadcaster Albion looking to bounce back from their first league defeat in six matches.

Club were beaten 2-1 at home to Brighouse Town .