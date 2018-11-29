Stocksbridge Park Steels warned ‘change and change quickly’

Stocksbridge Park Steels boss Chris Hilton says something needs to change and quickly to ensure his side’s slump does not continue.

Steels were thumped 6-2 at Cleethorpes Town last weekend, a result which left them with just one win in nine league matches and only a point off the bottom of the Evo Stik-League East Division.

Hilton insists Stocksbridge are better than their league position suggests but knows actions speak louder than words as they prepare to host fellow strugglers Spalding United this weekend.

“We’ve got to roll our sleeves up, work extra hard and show we’re better than where we are,” said Hilton.

“It’s big game against Spalding and we cant afford to drop anymore points to teams around us.

“I’m hoping we get a knee-jerk reaction to the defeat at Cleethorpes and that it serves as the kick up the backside we need.

“We’ve got to start winning games, it’s as simple as that.

“Stocksbridge don’t deserve to be in this position, this club is better than that, so something has to change and change quickly.”

Hilton believes it is difficult to pin-point one factor which has contributed to Steels’ decline.

He said: “A few weeks ago we we’re just a few points outside the play-offs so I don’t think its the style of play.

“It’s a combination of few things.

“We can’t seem to gel as a team at the moment and are playing more as individuals.

“Also, we don’t put the ball in the net when we’re dominating games and we seem to switch off when we’re not in possession of the ball which are all contributing factors.

“We’ve been in training twice this week working on a few things. We’re in this together and will work hard as group to pull it round together.

“We have to show we’re much better than the defeat at Cleethorpes, which felt like men against boys at times.

“The only positive thing to come out of it was that Brodie Litchfeld found his scoring boots again and got a couple of goals.

“But the defeat was very disappointing to say the least and hard to accept.”

Hilton plans to field new signing Ed Hall for the first time since his switch from Farsley Celtic. The goalkeeper was the first choice at Farsley until injury and has since spent time on loan at Eccleshill United.

Sheffield FC head into a tough task at second placed Lincoln United high on confidence after four straight wins moved them six in the table.

“We’re on a great run at the moment and we want that to continue,” said Sheffield manager Gavin Smith.

“Lincoln are a big, well organised team and strong at the back so we know it will be a tough game.

“But if we do our jobs on the pitch and work hard then I feel we can keep the run going.

“The players have been working hard in training and putting in a shift on the pitch and are playing with a smile on their faces again.”

Lincoln have lost just once in nine league games at home and will be keen to bounce back from a disappointing 4-1 defeat at Brighouse Town in their last outing.