Stocksbridge Park steels bid to get back to winning ways ag.ainst promotion rivals

Stocksbridge Park Steels host Division One South promotion rivals Cleethorpes Town tomorrow aiming to get their own play-off push back on track.

Despite having lost just three of the last 13 league games, Steels will be looking for a first league win in six in what has been a frustrating period for the Bracken Moor club.

“We’ve not made it easy for ourselves,” admitted Steels boss Chris Hilton.”Overall we’ve played quite well and not had many defeats, its just that we’ve drawn too many games.

“It’s all about fine margins. We got beaten at Frickley by a last minute header. Then at Stamford we switched off once and get punished and finish up drawing a game we should have won.

“If I’m being honest the squad isn’t big enough. We’ve had a number of players out with injury which has not allowed us to rotate the squad, so we’ve had some tired legs.

“We’re looking to bring players in but they need to be players that will improve the squadp.”

Hilton is expecting another tough game and believes Steels are now chasing the last two play-off spots. “They’ve hit a bit of form again. We need to try and get all-three points because realistically I think there are about six teams now that are scrapping for the last two play-off spots unless any of the others slip up.”

Goalkeeper David Reay will miss the game through suspension so Hilton has recalled Jordan Greaves from his loan spell at Athersley Recreation.

Cleethorpes arrive third in the table having won the last four league games. The two teams shared a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture when Joe Lumsden’s first half equaliser cancelled out the Owls early opener.

Sheffield FC boss Mark Shaw says its a frustrating time for himself and the players and stressed the importance of keeping the squad focussed during the enforced period of inactivity.

Club saw the game against Spalding United last weekend postponed with the Coach & Horses pitch waterlogged and have no scheduled fixture this Saturday.

“We had a great start to the year with the win at Stocksbridge and have players flooding back from injury, so it really frustrating not to be playing,” said Shaw.

“We knew we didn’t have a game this Saturday so we were really keen to get the game on against Spalding. I was at the ground for the inspection and it was like a paddling pool.”

Frickley Athletic travel to play-off rivals Stamford aiming to complete a league double . Shaw Lane entertain Whitby Town.

Saturday fixtures - Premier Division: Buxton v Stalybridge Celtic, Mickleover Sports v Matlock Town, Shaw Lane v Whitby Town.

Division One South: Stamford v Frickley Athletic, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Cleethorpes Town.