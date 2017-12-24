Stocksbridge end 100% away run of runaway leaders Basford

Stocksbridge Park Steels became the first team to take a point off runaway Evo-Stik Division One South leaders Basford United on their travels following an entertaining goalless draw at Bracken Moor.

The visitors arrived having won all their previous nine away games in the league and having a 18-point cushion at the top of the table.

However, they were happy to leave with a point after a game which could had seen their first league defeat of the campaign.

Brodie Litchfield forced the Basford keeper into a superb flying fingertip save on 17 minutes when his 22-yard curler looked bound for the top corner.

Litchfield then fired wide of the upright from 18-yards after Joel Lumsden had cleverly laid the ball-off.

Basford’s only threat of the first half came from a long clearance by the keeper that almost put Liam Hearn in on goal but the Steels defence quickly shut out the danger.

Lumsden had a great chance seven minutes into the second half when he found space on the right but his angled lob dropped wide of the post.

David Reay was forced into his first real save of the game, pushing a low angled drive round the post. Rory Coleman might have won it late on but the keeper was out quickly to block his angled drive.

Sheffield FC were denied a second successive away win as Loughborough Dynamo grabbed a stoppage time equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Rob Worrall had given Club a 23rd minute lead with a fine goal, skipping past a couple of defenders before calmly slotting past the keeper.

The Dynamo keeper dived bravely at the feet of Tyler Williams to prevent Sheffield going 2-0 up at the interval.

The home side began to apply some pressure after the break going close with an effort that came back off the post. Louis Jones them made a fine save at full stretch to keeper the lead intact.

However, just when it seemed Sheffield had seen the game out Loughborough grabbed an equaliser two minutes into time added when Louis Keenan nodded in from a corner.

Jameel Ible struck with eight minutes remaining to give Frickley Athletic a crucial 1-0 win at promotion rivals Cleethorpes Town.

Shaw Lane came from a goal down at the interval to score three times in the last 20 minutes to run out 3-1 winners at Hednesford Town thanks to Nicky Walker with a brace either side of a Damien Reeves.

In the Toolstation NCEL, Hallam beat Armthorpe Welfare 3-1 at Sandygate Road.

Tom Roebuck headed the Countrymen into a third minute lead from a well-worked short corner routine.

The visitors grabbed an equaliser on 22 minutes after Gary Collier capitalised on a miss-kick by the home keeper Dave Darwent.

Jake Currie marked his return to the club, restoring Hallam’s lead on 34 minutes by knocking in the rebound after Mitchell Dunne’s effort had come back off the crossbar.

Substitute Jake McCarthey wrapped up the points with the third 19 minutes from time, heading home from a Matty Ord corner.

Penistone Church came away from Worksop Town with a good point from a 1-1 draw.

Veteran defender Brett Lovell put Church in front four minutes before the break but the Tigers hit back to level through Matt Templeton 15 minutes from time.

Parkgate went down 2-1 to a stoppage time goal against Bottesford Town at Green Lane after Andy Fox had given the Steelmen a first minute lead.

Handsworh Parramore saw their title hopes dented with a 2-1 defeat at Athersley Recreation. Lee Garside and Joe Singleton goals had the hosts in control at the interval. The Ambers got one back through Aaron Moxam two minutes from time but it proved too little too late

Swallownest came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Ollerton Town, while Ryan Ruddiforth grabbed a 71st minute equaliser as Dronfield made it just one defeat in five with a 1-1 draw against promotion-chasing Yorkshire Amateur at Stonelow Road.