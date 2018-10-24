Sheffield football community turns out for funeral of non-league ‘legend’

Sheffield’s football community united at the funeral of a non-league ‘legend’ following his death at the age of 46.

Richard Poole, known as Pugsley, had followed Sunday league side Handsworth Old Crown Inn home and away for more than 30 years.

Funeral of Richard 'Pugsley' Poole who followed Handsworth Old Crown Inn home and away for 30 years.

The dedicated supported died on Tuesday, October 2, after an illness associated with his lungs.

Dozens of mourners gathered at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Periwood Lane, for his funeral on Wednesday.

A fundraising page set up to help raise money towards his funeral costs raised more than £1,800 in less than three weeks.

Richard Poole, who was known as Pugsley.

Former team manager Adam Johnson said: “Pugsley had a heart of gold and he was a great character.

“He lives in Gleadless but he used to get the bus to every game home and away. The lads used to pull up and he would be stood there waiting.”

Mr Poole first started following the team when he lived in Handsworth and the team was based at the former Holme Lea Working Men’s Club.

Funeral of Richard 'Pugsley' Poole who followed Handsworth Old Crown Inn home and away for 30 years

He was also at Bramall Lane for the team’s two cup finals in 2008 and 2016 and even received his own winner’s medal.

Mr Johnson, 42, said: “Sunday League football was a massive part of his life because it made him feel part of something.

“We always used to try and include him in some way and he would come in the dressing rooms and fill the water bottles and all the lads loved him.”

Funeral of Richard 'Pugsley' Poole who followed Handsworth Old Crown Inn home and away for 30 years

Mr Poole also followed the team when they moved to the former Turf Tavern pub in Handsworth, before their move to the Old Crown Inn.

Mr Johnson said: “Everybody in the league knew Pugsley. He was quite vocal on the touchline and all the other teams knew him.”