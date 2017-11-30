Sheffield FC, Stocksbridge Steels and South Yorkshire non league round-up plus WATCH this goal!

Sheffield FC have what is a huge game this weekend when they host Gresley FC in what is a proverbial six-pointer.

The visitors arrive occupying the second of the two relegation spots just one place and two-points behind third-bottom Club having played a game more.

Sheffield boss Mark Shaw though played down the game preferring to focus at the bigger picture. “I try not to look at it as a big game or about the ifs and buts” he said.

“I prefer to concentrate on the improvement we’re making with each game and that as a group we are getting close to being a very good side.

“Building belief on the pitch and getting players to believe in themselves and buying into what we’re trying to do is my main aim.

“I know I keep harping on about it but you can see it’s getting better every week.

“I’m very positive about the way things are progressing and that we’re on the right track. I honestly feel we are going to start winning games regularly and for me that’s the important thing and not just one game.

“We’d like to be winning more points of course, but we’ve only lost two league games since I came in and have won two and lost one at home which isn’t bad considering all the changes that have been made.

“It’s a home game, we’ll have a good crowd behind us and we’ve got players coming back from injury so we’ll be hoping we can go out and deliver the right result.”

Shaw was pleased with the point from a 2-2 draw at Kidsgrove in the last outing but he and the players felt it should perhaps had been all three. “When you’re away from home I think its always a good point, he said.

“We’ve been in front twice so you have to think it should had been all three-points. We switched off a couple of times and got punished but I think Kidsgrove are a much better side than their league position suggests.

“We had players missing but it was still a very good performance overall and the players came off disappointed not to had won the game. We need to build on that and make sure we take the positivity into Saturday.”

Stocksbridge Park Steels are on the road again with a trip to Newcastle Town coming just five days after exiting the League Cup 2-1 at Division One North leaders South Shields.

Newcastle’s form dipped a little of late with just one win in the last eight outings in all competitions.

Steels have not been at their best performance wise either in recent weeks. Nevertheless Chris Hilton side have still managed to grind out the results losing just one of the last seven league outings, which sees them third in the table.

Frickley Athletic should return to winning ways on Saturday when they host bottom of the table Romulus.

Spencer Fearn’s side saw their three-match winning run halted with a 2-1 defeat at Lincoln United last weekend but will be expected to bounce back against a Romulus side that has taken just one-point from ten games on the the road.

Shaw Lane take on promotion rivals Warrington Town at Sheerian Park where a win for the Ducks would see them leapfrog their second-placed visitors.

Premier Division: Buxton v Barwell, Lancaster City v Matlock Town, Shaw Lane v Warrington Town.

Division One South: Frickley Athletic v Romulus, Newcastle Town v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Sheffield FC v Gresley FC.