Sheffield FC seek revenge on the team that beat them 6-0

Sheffield FC boss Gavin Smith is looking for his side to go on another winning run starting against Loughborough Dynamo at the Coach and Horses ground on Saturday.

Club lost 2-0 at leaders Morpeth Town in the last outing which ended a run of five straight victories.

“We need to kick on again, we’re at home so it gives us a good opportunity to bounce back with a win,” said Smith

“We’ve lost only twice at home in the league so we’ve turned our ground into a little fortress. Teams are coming here now and defending, getting bodies behind the ball because they know we score goals. We’ve got good wingers who put the ball into dangerous areas and we’ve got forwards who put the ball into the net.

“We’ve been pretty solid at the back and tightened up over the past couple of month but we’ve conceded five goals in the last two games, so we need to get back to defending properly.

“Loughborough are a good passing team, they beat us 6-0 back at their place earlier in the season so we owe them one. We know it won’t be easy though, but if we do our jobs properly, don’t lose concentration then we’ll give ourselves a good chance of winning the game.”

Smith had no complaints over the defeat at Morpeth said: “They are a very good team and the best we’ve played. We had half chances but never really looked like hurting them, they deserved the win, I can’t see anyone stopping them finishing top. The good thing for us is that when we looked at other results they had gone for us, so we didn’t lose any ground.

“We’re third in the table and well placed in the play-off places, so want to make sure we stay there. It’s in our hands, we want to keep it that but I’m sure there will be twists and turns before the end of the season.”

Ted Cribley and defender Richard Patterson are doubtful with midfielder Ashley Grayson also struggling with a knock, while striker Danny Bacon has been recalled by his parent club Alfreton Town.

Loughborough arrive hoping to halt a slump in form that has seen them lose four of the last five.

Stocksbridge Park Steels are without a fixture this weekend that left manager Chris Hilton with mixed feelings.

“We’ve got a 14-day break now between games. In some ways its good thing as we have picked up a few injuries which will allow extra recovery time. On the other-hand when you’ve had a good win as we did last weekend against Brighouse, who are second in the table, you want to build on that as quickly as possible.”

The victory over Brighouse lifted Steels up four places to 16th and three-points clear of the drop zone.

“I was over the moon with the reaction and work rate after the debacle against Pontefract,” said Hilton.

“Credit to the lads it shows that when we go out and compete and roll our sleeves against anybody, then we’ll pick up points.”

Frickley Athletic face what looks a tough trip to second-placed Brighouse Town as they look to extend their unbeaten run too nine games The hosts, who won 3-0 at Westfield Lane earlier in the season, will still be smarting from last weekend defeat against Stocksbridge.

Fixtures

Premier Division: Buxton v Hednesford Town, Grantham Town v Matlock Town.

East Division: Brighouse Town v Frickley Athletic, Sheffield FC v Loughborough Dynamo.