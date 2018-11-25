Sheffield FC secure fourth straight win as Stocksbridge Park Steels slump further

Have your say

Sheffield FC completed a quickfire win double over AFC Mansfield to secure a fourth successive league triumph and move sixth in the Evo-Stik League East Division.

Fresh from a 2-0 win over Mansfield the previous weekend, Club ran out 3-2 winners with Marc Newsham scoring twice and Jamie Gregory grabbing the third.

Newsham headed in a Mitch Dunne cross two minutes from the break to put Sheffield ahead.

And the two combined once again six minutes into the second half as Newsham fired in Dunne’s ball across the box.

The win looked to have been wrapped up by 65 minutes when Jamie Gregory netted from Sam Wright’s pass.

But Mansfield pushed hard and got their reward seven minutes from time when Giuseppe Laciofano headed in.

And they ensured a nervy finish as Grant Ryan pounced on a defensive error to reduce the deficit to one.

But Sheffield held on to maintain their momentum.

A side lacking in momentum are Stocksbridge Park Steels who slumped to a 6-2 defeat to fellow strugglers Cleethorpes Town.

Steels now sit 16th in the table and just a point clear of the relegation zone.

It was clear it was not to be their day at the seaside as Cleethorpes powered into a two goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Brodie Litchfield netted on the break to reduce the deficit but Cleethorpes restored their advantage inside the next minute.

Goals either side of the break saw the hosts put Stocksbridge out of reach though Litchfield did pull another goal back just after the hour mark with a wonderful curling effort.

But Cleethorpes had the final word to secure a comfortable triumph.

Frickley Athletic were unlucky to lose out 4-3 defeat at Ossett United as the hosts snatched a stoppage time winner with what proved to be the last kick of the game.