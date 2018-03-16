Sheffield FC sack boss Mark Shaw

Sheffield FC have sacked manager Mark Shaw with the club facing relegation from the Evo-Stik League.

Club are bottom of Division One South having failed to win since New Year’s Day.

Former boss Chris Dolby and Gavin Smith have returned to the club for the rest of the season to attempt to guide them to safety.

A club statement read: “Following a disappointing series of results since the beginning of the year, Sheffield FC has today made the decision to replace the first team management team of Mark Shaw and assistant Martin Foster with immediate effect.

“Taking charge of the team for the remainder of the season will be Chris Dolby and Gavin Smith, former players and managers of the club.

“Chris and Gav will take charge of the home fixture against Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday.

“The club would like to thank Mark and Martin for their efforts since taking over in September last year.”