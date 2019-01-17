Sheffield FC only focused on themselves as they look to maintain promotion push

Sheffield FC boss Gavin Smith insists his side are only focused on themselves as they try to maintain their place in the Evo-Stik East Division play-offs.

Club host Stamford on Saturday in their second of five consecutive home games, having moved back into the play-off places with a 2-1 win over Spalding.

“We’re in the play-offs now and want to try and stay there if we can,” said Smith.

“It's not very often you get five home games in a row so we have to make the most of that.

“It was a good win against Spalding, even if it wasn’t our best performance, but we did what we needed to do and get the win.

“Stamford is probably the toughest game of them all. They’re a big strong side and have good quality in the team.

“If we can get the win then it opens up a gap between ourselves and Stamford who are just outside the play-off places.

“We won’t worry about other teams though. We’ll just keep trying to win games and pick up as many points as we can and not worry about what others are doing because it’s in our own hands and you can’t ask for more than that.”

Despite adding forward Ted Cribley and teenage defender Tyreece Robinson this week, Smith remains keen on further bolstering his squad.

“If we can improve in vital areas then we will do that,” he said. “It keeps players on their toes, giving us healthy competition for places.”

Stamford have claimed 13 points from the last 15 available.

The Stocksbridge Park Steels squad remain in good spirits despite being denied a win last time out that would have lifted them off the foot of the table.

Steels - who visit Pickering Town this weekend – drew 0-0 with Marske United after being denied a late goal.

“We had a good goal ruled out in the last five minutes when the ball was clearly over the line," said boss Chris Hilton.

“And we should have had two penalties in the last ten minutes. I don’t think the referee wanted to give a big decision.

“Even their players though it was a goal.

“That's how it goes when you’re don there. We’ll just get on with it and roll our sleeves up.

“It’s a point gained as the teams above us lost so we’ll take that positivity into the game at Pickering.

“We're unbeaten in the last two, the performances have been right, we’ve looked more solid and defensively tight - we’re just not getting what we deserve from games.

“We haven’t won away so we need to get that monkey off our backs.”

A victory would likely see Steels move out of the bottom two in the East Division with just three points covering the bottom five sides.