Sheffield FC looking to take advantage of home comforts in play-off hunt

Sheffield FC will be looking to make sure there is no place like home when it comes to their play-off place.

Club host Lincoln United on Saturday in the first of three home games in eight days as they look to reignite their promotion push.

Gavin Smith's side have dropped out of the play-off places on goal difference after taking four points from their last four games,

But Smith is confident Club will deliver the goods.

“We've had a little dip in form but the lads showed last week at Stamford the effort and commitment to grind out a result when things are not going your way,” Smith said.

“I believe in this group of players we have here and that they’ll get the job done.

“We're in a reasonable position and what's important is that it’s in our own hands.

“Sometimes we’re perhaps a little too naive and soft. There are times when you need that tough streak by getting your tackles in.

“Lincoln had a bad result last week. They’ve got a new manager so he'll be looking for a response.

“It's up to us to come out of the blocks quickly and get on the front foot.

“I don’t think teams want to play us because of the way we play and often come here getting men behind the ball, looking to catch us on the break.

"But if we keep our concentration at the back, we know at the other end we’ll always create chances.

“It's a big week for us with three home games. If we can come away with maximum points we'll not be far away from securing a play-off place.”

Jonathan Hedge is set to return in goal with on-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Jordan Amissah ruled out with a concussion.

Visitors Lincoln have won just one of their last 14 games, a run which has seen them drop to 13th.

Stocksbridge Park Steels head to Spalding United looking to collect a second win in five days against a relegation rival.

Steels beat bottom side Gresley 3-2 on Tuesday to leap up to 15th in the table, three points clear of the bottom two.

“If we can got to Spalding and come away with three points it’ll have been a great week for us,” boss Chris Hilton said.

“That would set us up nicely for the games against AFC Mansfield and Carlton Town thaat are just around the corner.

“We need to at least make sure we don’t lose those games, then they cannot close the gap on us with time running out for them.

“For now it’s about taking one step at a time and focusing on the game at Spalding, looking to apply ourselves in the way we did against Gresley.

"We got the ball down and playerd and looked a threat again going forward.”

Steels will have Rory Coleman available again following suspension.

Spalding trail Stocksbridge by a point but have played a game more.