Sheffield FC hit by shock defeat to strugglers

Sheffield FC’s play-off push suffered a blow after a shock 3-1 defeat to relegation threatened Wisbech Town.

Gavin Smith’s side had been hunting a seventh win in eight matches but were stunned in the East Division clash by a side that had lost their previous four.

Club made a slow start and went behind to a Jonathan Fairweather effort in the eighth minute, with the hosts then heading another chance over the bar.

Sheffield grabbed an equaliser on the stroke of half time. Alfie Eagle forced the goal with a surging run into the box where home defender Adam Millson got the last touch past his own keeper.

However, Wisbech regained the lead on 78 minutes as Toby Hilliard converted a corner and just a minute later Danny Setchell made it 3-1.

Club sit two points off second spot in the East Division but have played a game more.

Sitting just behind them in the standings are Tadcaster Albion who earned a 3-0 win over Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Stocksbridge made a bright enough start with Alex Wiles twisting and turning two defenders on the edge of the box to get in a decent shot that the keeper held onto.

Brodie Litchfield was played in on the angle of the area where he got off a good strike that the keeper had to push away at full stretch.

Tadcaster’s Aiden Savoury created a yard of space just outside the are to hit a well struck effort that was thankfully hit straight at Adam Kelsey.

Albion edged in front three minutes before the interval. Former Steels player Joe Lumsden slipped the ball through to Savoury on the left of the area who beat Kelsey with a firm low drive.

Kelsey then a had to make a great block to prevent Stocksbridge going further behind on the stroke of half time after the home side had given the ball away.

Lumsden twice had chances to score against his old club firstly blasting a rebound high over the bar then firing wide of the far post after playing a neat one two on the corner of the box.

Luke Mangham did well to create an opening for the equaliser on 76 minutes but dragged his shot wide of the far post.

However, Steels gifted Tadcaster a second goal on 79 minutes. Correy Roper hit a hopeful free-kick from around 40 yards into the area where Kelsey missed his punch as he tried to come through a crowd of players, leaving the ball to roll into an empty net.

Litchfield looked to had given Stocksbridge hope on 89 minutes when the referee failed to spot his flicked header had crossed the line before a defender hacked it clear at the back post.

And, just to rub salt in the wound, Tadcaster grabbed a third in third minute of stoppage time through Savoury’s deflected shot to give the visitors what in the end was a flattering 3-0 scoreline.