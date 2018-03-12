Redmires dent title ambitions of Bridge men

There was almost a full programme of games played in the Blades Super Draw League as the title and relegation races started to heat up towards nail biting conclusion.

CBC Premier leaders Wadsley Bridge Pheasant had a golden chance to extend their lead at the top when they visited last season’s runners-up Redmires.

However, it did not go to plan as the home side recorded a 3-1 win. Tom Whiting was the man of the moment for Dave Knaggs’ men with a well taken double, whilst Andy Bath added a third. Pheasant’s consolation came Lewis Fothergill, but it was a major jolt to the visitors’ title aspirations.

With second placed Wickersley’s home game against Civil Sports A succumbing to a waterlogged pitch and a postponement, current champions Stannington Village closed within two points of the top two with a 6-2 away win at a Woodseats Club team struggling at the bottom end of the table. Goals from Dan Green and Cory Mann put Village two goals to the good at half time and they added four more in the second thanks to Dean Jepson, Alex Torr, Arnie Grayson and Danny Smith.

Woodseats got some respectability with strikes form Owen and Turner but Stannington are seemingly moving into a groove now and will fancy their chances of retaining the CBC Premier title; especially with a game in hand on the leaders.

A second half blitz helped Handsworth Old Crown to a 7-0 win at bottom placed Hallam FC which pushes the home side nearer to relegation.

They did battle well in the first half and restricted Handsworth to a single goal, but the second half was a destruction. David Sills, Russell Hobson and Matt Ellis all bagged braces whilst James Leesley ensured the visitors went home with a comprehensive win under their belts.

Intake Old Boys pushed Norton Oaks A further into the drop zone with a 5-3 away triumph. Liam Paterson gave Oaks the lead with a penalty but then Jonny Roper and Mark West combined for three straight goals which put the visitors well in command, West scoring twice and Roper once.

A superb long-range effort from Joe Turner flew into the top corner for 1-4 before Paterson’s second reduced the arrears.

West completed his hat-trick with a superbly taken individual effort when he danced his way through the Oaks defence before slotting the ball under the advancing keeper; yet Paterson had the final goal completing his hat-trick but not enough to save his team from defeat.

Chapeltown RBL remain unbeaten in Division One with a 2-1 home win over leaders Norton Sportsman whom they now trail by just three points and have two games in hand over.

Jack Waymouth gave Norton the lead but Legion levelled Jed Phillipsheaded home.

Joe Long scored the second. Sportsman pushed for an equaliser but Legion custodian Ben Palmer pulled off aseries of sensational saves.

Also three points behind and with two games in hand are third placed Oughtibridge WM as they recorded a 3-0 triumph against Norton Oaks B. Ross Brown, Callum Chambers and Ollie Black, pen, the marksmen.

Moving up into fifth place are Cobden View after a 4-1 home win against Cotts FC. Ben Bel 2, Ben Mayne and Will Cutler on target. Michael Blythen netted for Cotts.

Ranch had little trouble in Division One’s final game, comprehensively recording a 9-0 victory over Colley. Matt Jacobs led the scoring with a treble whilst singles from Chris Wajs, Tyrone Gunter, Tom Burns, Josh Naylor, Mike Vella and Jay Lindsay completed an excellent morning’s work.

Division One’s other games between Civil Sports B and Brinsworth Phoenix and Woodhouse Village and Southey Social both fell foul of waterlogged pitches.

There were only three games in Division Two.

Royal Earl are the new leaders after a 9-1 away win at Woodseats Chantrey. Steve Brammer and Tom Nolan scored hat-tricks whilst Gareth Simons, Mike Towey and Callum Greaves also netted against a Chantrey side who netted through Rory Nolan.

Another hat-trick star in Division Two was Jake Ballinger of Boynton Sports as they recorded a 5-0 win at Cadbury; Jermaine Modeste and Josh Jones also finding the net.

Shakey recorded themselves a much-needed win as they saw off Mosborough Whites 2-0 thanks to goals from Joe Woodhouse and Tyler Akroyd.

FIXTURES IN BRIEF

18-Mar SENIOR SUNDAY CUP SEMI-FINAL Redmires v Westville JUNIOR SUNDAY CUP SEMI-FINALS Royal Earl v Southey Social; Swaithe v Mosborough Whites CBC PREMIER Civil Sports A v Norton Oaks A; Handsworth Old Crown v Wickersley Youth; Intake Old Boys v Hallam FC; Penistone Church v Woodseats Club; Stannington Village v Wadsley Bridge Pheasant DIVISION 1 Chapeltown RBL v Civil Sports B; Colley v Norton Sportsman; Cotts FC v Oughtibridge WM; Ranch v Cobden View DIVISION 2 Cadbury v Crookes FC; Forum FCCO v Woodhouse JFC; Mosborough Reds v Boynton Sports; Woodseats Chantrey v Wadsley Horse & Jockey.