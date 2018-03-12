Primary hotshots to face QPR in clash at Wembley Stadium

Greenhill’s brightest footballers have booked their ticket to play of the greatest stage of all - Wembley Stadium.

The Y5/6 Boys will represent the North of England and their showdown against the South of England will be witnessed by thousands

Representing Sheffield Wednesday, the Greenhill lads took on other Northern teams at Leeds United Academy,

And they proved their mettle by emerging as champions. In the final in West Yorkshire they faced Hull City and clinched the match 1-0, James Wilson scoring the vital goal.

After qualifying through their group, the Greenhill boys saw of Leeds United 8-7 on penalties in the semi-final. Barry Unwin, curriculum specialist for PE and sport at Greenhill, said: “To say we had a drama packed day is an understatement! The boys were simply magnificent in the final.

“The English Football League now pay for the team to go to London over the play off final weekend and they play the winners of the Southern Final - QPR - on the pitch at Wembley before the Championship Final.

“To say we are proud of the boys is another huge understatement.’’ In an intriguing twist, the grandad of scorer James Wilson, is former Queens Park Rangers and England midfielder Dave Thomas.

The Greenhill stars take their place in the Wembley stage on May 26