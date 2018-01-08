Parkgate in great comeback at Curtis Woodhouse’s Bridlington Town

Having picked up just one point from the previous 11 league outings, Parkgate pulled off the result of the weekend.

They hit back from two down at home to Curtis Woodhouse’s Bridlington Town to run out 3-2 winners

The Seasiders were worthy of a 2-0 lead at the interval courtesy of a Jake Day brace.

But Chris Wood, making his debut following his move from Hallam, headed Parkgate back into contention just before the hour mark.

With the home side on the front foot Andrew Fox rattled in the equaliser on 69 minutes. Zak Khalifa then came off the bench to rifle home a superb winner five minutes from time as the Steelmen held out for a memorable victory despite having Liam Graham sent off for a second yellow card in the dying moments.

While delighted with the victory, manager Billy Fox wasn’t happy with his side’s first half showing. He said: “We cant keep giving ourselves mountains to climb against good sides such as Bridlington.”

After back-to-back defeats second-placed Handsworth Parramore returned to winning ways beating Thackley 2-0 away.

Jamie Green had the Ambers in front on 23 minutes with a free-kick from distance with Alex Rippon steering in the second five minutes from the interval.

Penistone Church continued their fine run, winning 2-1 at Rainworth MW to extend their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions.

Jordan Coduri gave them off to a flying start with a first minute goal. Ross Goodwin soon nodded in the equaliser but Penistone grabbed the decisive goal nine minutes from time as Andy Ring headed down a cross for Kieran Ryan to score for his 14th goal of the campaign.

Worksop Town’s winless league run stretched to six games after they let slip 4-2 lead as visitors Liversdge hit back to snatch a 4-4 draw.

Mitch Husbands close range finish from a free-kick gave the Tigers a 14th minute lead which they doubled 10 minutes later via an own-goal.

Liversdge quickly got one back through former Tiger Rhys Davies but Micah Bishop restored the two-goal cushion on 65 minutes with a fine 30-ayrd effort that caught the keeper off his line. Again the visitors pulled one back through Joe Walton but substitute Ashley Burbeary looked to have sealed the points as he made it 4-2 on 83 minutes with his very first touch.

However, Worksop couldn’t hold out as first Davies made it 4-3 from the penalty spot five minutes from time with Walton then grabbing his second deep into time added on.

Maltby Main came away from Pickering Town with superb 3-2 victory to move level on points with the fourth-placed hosts.

They won with goals by Steve McDonnell, Steve Hopewll hitting a low driven shot from just inside the area and substitute Josh Nodder with just two minutes remaining.

Atherelsey Recreation suffered a disappointing 4-2 home defeat against struggling Harrogate RA despite goals by Lee Garside and Jimmy Eyles.

In Division One, Swallownest took their unbeaten run to five games with a hard earned 2-1 victory at Winterton Rangers. Worsbrough Bridge Athletic boosted their survival hopes with a timely 3-0 win at FC Bolsover. Rossinton Main had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Campionz.

Armthorpe Welfare crashed to a 6-2 defeat at promotion chasing Eccleshill United.

Postponed games tn the Evo-Stik League included Sheffield FC v Spalding United, Gresley v Stocksbridge PS and Workington v Shaw Lane.

Frickley Athletic kept up their play-off push with a 1-0 home win against Loughborough Dynamo thanks to a Danny Frost goal.

Tuesday

NCE League Cup Second Round: Thackley v Swallownest.

Premier Division: Barton Town v Athersley Recreation, Hall Road Rangers v Parkgate.

Division One: Hallam v FC Bolsover

Wednesday

Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup Quarter-Final: Penistone Church v AFC Emley