Northern Counties East League: Handsworth Parramore suffer heavy defeat at Penistone

Handsworth Parramore were soundly beaten in a battle of NCEL Premier Division high-flyers at Penistone Church.

Joint interim boss Steve Istead bemoaned individual errors as his side slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Church View Road.

“All over the park we lost our battles and made too many individual mistakes,” Istead said.

“You can’t do that against any team, never mind a team like Penistone who are flying at the moment.

“Credit to them, they deserved the win.”

Victory – a sixth in seven matches – allowed Penistone to remain in second place in the division, three points behind leaders Yorkshire Amateur.

Jordan Coduri gave Penistone a 24th minute lead as he converted Sam Scrivens ball into the box.

Scrivens himself doubled the lead four minutes late when he rifled into the top corner.

Nathan Keightley wrapped up the points with the third on 76 minutes before Scrivens wrapped up the scoring eight minutes from time when he volleyed home Andy Ring's knockdown.

Church boss Ian Richards was delighted with the both the performance and the result.

“It was an exceptional performance from the first minute to the last minute every player was outstanding,” he said. “The quality going forward the pace we played with, the workrate and the attitude and desire to go and win a football match chasing lost causes.

“I thought the goals were of the highest order and I felt we could have had more.

“There is long way to go but we’ve set the standard now.”



Maltby Main enjoyed a routine 4-0 victory at bottom of the table Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Bradley Morton headed the Miners in front on 29 minutes with Steve Hoepwell doubling the advantage just past the hour.

Jordan Hodder made it three on 85 minutes, capitalising on a mistake by the home keeper with Jordan Turner marking his debut with the fourth in stoppage time, following his switch from Rossington Main.

First half goals from Josh Dacre and Chris Wood saw Athersley Recreation end a run of three games without a win with a 2-0 victory at Liversedge to avenge a 3-1 defeat on the opening day of the season.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic returned to winning ways by beating Rossington Main 2-1 away to complete a league double whilst ending a run of six games without a win. .

The Briggers got off to the perfect start taking a fifth minute lead when a free-kick from deep was nodded on for player/manager Lee Morris to hook the ball past the Rossington keeper.

Worsbrough doubled the lead on 16 minutes as sloppy defending in the area allowed Kieran Hirst to rifle home.

Rossington got one back just after the break when Jason Stokes’ low cross was steered home by Lee Holmes, but Worsbrough hung on to climb up to sixth in Division One.

“Its nice to get back to winning ways,” said Morris. “We had a poor October by our standards so its nice to start November off with a win.”

Swallownest made it just one defeat in four following an impressive 2-1 home win over high-flying Glasshoughton Welfare.

After an evenly balanced opening, Swallownest edged in front on 30 minutes when Ollie Grady’s free kick found Tom Cropper on the edge of the box to score with a fine finish.

Grady should had doubled the lead early in the second half after getting through on goal from Alex Lill’s pass only to drag his shot wide.

However, Swallownest did double the lead on 65 minutes with Jason Short firing into an empty net after a poor clearance from the Welfare keeper dropped at his feet.

The visitors got one back on 81 minutes as Matt Semley headed home from close range but it proved only to be a consolation effort.

Parkgate saw their six match winning streak come to an end with 1-1 draw at Nostell MW

Nathan Swindells grabbed the second half equaliser after the hosts had taken an early lead

Harworth Colliery picked up an excellent point from a 2-2 draw against third-placed Campion and will be left rue that it wasn’t all three after Richard Willaims netted twice on his debut to put the hosts 2-0 up at the break.

Armthorpe Welfare crashed to a second successive heavy away defeat, losing 6-1 at Shirebrook Town where Gareth Roberts first half equaliser proved to be merely a consolation effort.

Worksop Town moved up to fifth beating Goole AFC 2-0 in what was their first home league win of the campaign.