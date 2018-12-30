Northern Counties East League: Hallam see long unbeaten run ended by promotion rivals

Hallam suffered their first league defeat in 15 matches as they were beaten 1-0 by promotion rivals Nostell MW in Division One.

Kai Hancock headed Welfare the lead after only eight minutes with a back post header.

Hallam had enough chances to come away with at least a point. Micah Bishop headed narrowly wide before seeing a free kick tipped over the bar by the Nostell keeper. And Tom Roebuck headed wide at the far post from a corner.

And they went even closer in the second half with Keiran Watson firing against the post after a smart turn and the ball bounced fortuitiously into the goalkeeper’s arms.

Despite the defeat, Hallam remain fourth in Division One, four points outside the promotion places but with games in hand.

Handsworth Parramore saw their four match winning run ended with a narrow defeat to Premier Division leaders Yorkshire Amateur

Waide Fairhurst cracked the woodwork from close range after latching onto a Lee Cooksey flick-on while Rikki Paylor saw a header tipped onto the bar by the Amateurs’ keeper, who also pushed a Josh Nodder strike over the bar.

The hosts got on top in the second half, forcing Jan Budtz into several good saves.

The Ammers did have the ball in the net only for the effort to be ruled out for offside. But that delayed the inevitable as they grabbed the decisive goal eight minutes from time.

Budtz brought down substitute Ashley Flynn with the prolific scorer stepping up to tuck away the penalty.

Handsworth almost grabbed a late equaliser but Fairhurst saw an effort cleared off the line.

Elsewhere, Penistone Church lost ground on the Premier Division leaders after slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Barton Town.

Danny Chambers finished off a good move to give the hosts a fourth minute lead but Penistone were back on level terms five minutes later when Sam Scrivens tapped in a low cross from close range.

The hosts struck again at the start of the second half with what proved to be the winner as Eddy Birch found the top corner with a fine strike.

Staveley MW saw their 11 match unbeaten run ended with a 1-0 defeat at Hemsworth MW, who netted three minutes from time through Nash Connolly.

Worksop Town ended a three game winless run with a 2-1 triumph over Liversedge courtesy of goals from Craig Mitchell and Matt Sykes, who netted from the spot after Steve McDonnell had been fouled.

Maltby Main twisted the knife on bottom side Goole AFC with a 4-0 win as Jordan Turner grabbed a hat trick with Aaron Maxam also on target.

Athersley Recreation held off a fightback from Thackley to triumph 3-2. Lee Garside and Simon Poole put Rec 2-0 up only for Thackley to level the game before Aiden Salmons grabbed the winner.

A Bruno Holden brace and a Reece Hands strike helped Parkgate beat Dronfield Town 3-0 for a seventh straight league win in Division One.

Swallownest are unbeaten in five after a 1-1 draw with Worsbrough Bridge Athletic who cancelled out Jay Short's opener in injury time.

Harworth Colliery came from behind to shock promotion chasing Selby Town 2-1 with goals from Sean Ebbs and Ainsley Finney, who scored an injury time penalty.

Rossington Main took the spoils in the Doncaster derby as they beaten ten man Armthorpe Welfare 2-1. Alec Denton put Main ahead after sixth minutes with Armthorpe seeing Gareth Roberts dismissed just after the hour, only to equalise six minutes later through a Liam Radford penalty.

It was Rossington’s day however as Jordan Buckham scored to condemn Armthorpe to a ninth successive defeat.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​