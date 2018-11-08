Non League: Stocksbridge Park Steels looking for an upset at Morpeth Town

Stocksbridge Park Steels go to East Division leaders Morpeth Town boosted by a last-gasp 1-0 win against Wisbech Town in the last outing, after a goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time brought a first league win in six games.

On paper, at least, not many will fancy Steels getting anything from the game with Morpeth having dropped just two points at home in seven matches.

That dip came in a 1-1 draw with Belper Town, while Stocksbridge are the only team in the East Division yet to win away from home – they have so far picked up just two points from a possible 21 on the road.

Manager Chris Hilton admits it will be tough.

But he insists there is no reason why his side can’t come away with a positive result.

“Of course it will be a tall order; they are flying at the moment but Belper went there and got a draw, so I can’t see any reason why we can't do the same,” said Hilton.

“There will be no pressure on us at all we can go and play our football.

“We usually perform better against the top teams, we’ll go there with a game plan and try to win the game.

“If we can't do that then at least make sure we come away with a point.

“We know it will be difficult, they’re a good side, results show that but we don’t fear anyone” said the manager.

“Our home form has been decent and had we matched that away from home then we would have been in the top six.

“We know its nowhere near good enough, so hopefully, we can start to put that right at Morpeth on Saturday.”

Hilton was delighted to have got back to winning ways against Wisbech and said it showed the togetherness there is in the camp.

“I thought the players deserved it, we looked much tighter at the back.

“We weren’t picking the right options in the final third but the players kept going and got their reward with a well-worked goal.

“You could see with the celebration after goal how much the players care.

“It was also our first clean sheet of the season which was very pleasing too.

“We’re trying to do things a little different, I thought Tom Charlesworth was excellent playing in a more central defensive role while our new signings Reece Fielding and Mitchell Langton looked confident and have brought a bit character to the team.”

Tyler Williams returns to the squad after completing a four-match suspension.

Due to this weekend’s the FA Trophy ties, Sheffield FC are without a fixture as are Frickley Athletic.

Fixtures.

Premier Division: Matlock Town v Bamber Bridge.

East Division: Morpeth Town v Stocksbridge PS.

FA Trophy Second QR: Stalybridge Celtic v Buxton.