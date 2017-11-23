Non league: Stocksbridge aim to improve performances. Sheffield FC look to climb table

Stocksbridge Park Steels boss Chris Hilton admits his side are not firing on all cylinders but says he has to be happy they are still grinding out results.

Steels go into Saturday’s home clash with Loughborough Dynamo fifth in Division One South and having lost just one of the last nine in all competitions.

“We’re nowhere near our best, we’re not flowing. Yet we’re picking up results which is pleasing when you are not playing well,” said Hilton. “We need to get back to how we were against Peterborough, Lincoln United and Chasetown. We’re working hard in training but its difficult to put your finger on the problem. We are only playing well in patches, it’s frustrating.

“We know we need to click again soon. But three-points is the name of the game and we’re at least picking points up and keeping ourselves in contention near the top end of the table.

“If you’re there or thereabouts around Christmas you can push on in the second half of the season and we’ve always been strong finishers.”

Hilton says they are still working hard on a couple of new signings but won’t be rushed into bringing in players.

“We only want players that will improve the squad. We have a couple of targets but clubs don’t want to lose their best players so sometimes you have to be patient.”

Sheffield FC boss Mark Shaw believes his side will soon be climbing the table and that could start with a first away win of the season at Kidsgrove Athletic.

“I’ve got nothing but praise for my players, said Shaw. “We’ve only been together a few weeks but we’re fitter, more organised and it’s only a matter of time before we click. Very soon we’ll get on a run. The lads are playing so well together and beginning to gel.

“Kidsgrove on Saturday is a big game so we’ve got to make sure we go out and perform.

It’s a long trip and tough place to go so we want to make sure its a worthwhile journey and get something out of the game.

“I’ve felt we’ve been on a peripheral of a good run. We’ve not won away so it would be perfect for us to go there and start it off, I’m certainly very confident we can do that any time. I feel that we’re now on the verge of putting everything together.” Shaw was disappointed that Club came away from Alvechurch empty handed but says there was many positives to come out of the 3-2 defeat.

“To come away with nothing from the game when you’ve played so well is frustrating, he said. “We created the better chances but got beat by a strike that came from a hopeful punt upfield.

“I felt so sorry for the players, they worked rally hard and deserved something from the game.”

A win for Sheffield would see them leapfrog Kidsgrove, who are three places and two points above Club in 20th. The hosts have lost the last three in league and cup

Frickley Athletic go to lowly Lincoln United knowing three points could see them go second in the table.

Spencer Fearn’s side have been in excellent form recently where they are unbeaten in the last six league outings

Paul Quinn will take charge of Shaw Lane for the first time for the trip to Nantwich Town after the former Brighouse Town manager was unveiled as the Ducks new manager earlier in the week.

Premier Division: Matlock Town v Halesowen Town, Nantwich Town v Shaw Lane.

Division One South: Kidsgrove Athletic v Sheffield FC, Lincoln United v Frickley Athletic, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Loughborough Dynamo.