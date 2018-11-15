Non-league: Sheffield FC eye up play-off places

Sheffield FC are looking for a third consecutive league win as they target a move into the Evo-Stik East Division’s top six this weekend.

Club host struggling AFC Mansfield after a blank fortnight from competitive action that has had boss Gavin Smith frustrated.

“The last thing you want is to have blank Saturdays then have to play twice in midweek at the end of the season,” Smith said.

“We came off a great result against Ossett and you just want to keep the momentum going.

“We're back no and it give us the chance to move into the play-off places but we'll take each game as it comes. It's still very early days.

“We set our standards against Ossett and now we have to make sure we maintain that level of performance against Mansfield.

“We need to do what we do best – make sure we're prepared and stop their strengths.

“If we do that then we should come away with three points.

“I’ve said it before but anyone can beat anyone in this league so if you don't perform to your best then you’re likely to get beaten, irrespective of whether you’re playing a side near the top or bottom of the table.

“We had a dodgy start to the season but the lads have picked themselves up, worked hard, grafted and have fully deserved the last two league wins against good teams.

“We want to keep the run going and make it three in a row if we can.”

Club’s former media officer and programme editor David Dean passed away on Wednesday at the age of 61 following a short illness.

‘Deano’ was a dedicated member of the Sheffield FC family and committee for more than ten years, as well as the founder of the supporters’ website Behind The Flag.

Stocksbridge Park Steels host Pickering Town in what boss Chris Hilton has labelled a must-win game as they look to keep some distance between themselves and the bottom end of the division.