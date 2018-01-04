Non League: Sheffield FC and Stocksbridge Park Steels move on after derby clash

Sheffield FC go into the home clash with Spalding Town in buoyant mood after coming from behind to take the bragging rights in the New Year’s Day derby, beating ten-man Stocksbridge 2-1 at Bracken Moor

“It was a good three-points in difficult conditions,” said Club boss Mark Shaw. “I did bit of home work watching them at Stamford, which in fairness was a game Stocksbridge should have won.

“I thought two games in three days would be difficult for them and give us an edge as our game had been postponed.

“But they had us on the rack for 30 minutes and credit to them took the lead when they were down to 10 men.

“We put an extra striker because they were tiring and got back in the game immediately, then scored an unbelievable winner which we deserved”

Shaw added: “Looking at the games against Loughborough and Belper over Christmas we should had won both.

Close call for Sheffield FC in 2-1 win at Stocksbridge as Louis Jones saves on the line from Scott Ruthven. Pic by Peter Revitt

“Loughborough equalised in the last minute of stoppage time. Against Belper we had enough chances to win comfortably and been out of sight before they scored the only goal. We’re putting in the performances and playing some good football but not getting the rewards we deserve at times. What’s important though is that you can see it’s starting to come together especially with the younger players.

“We’ve lost just one of the last four now so we need to build on that and go on a little run because the teams around us have been picking up points.”

Andy Gascoigne is still not able to return while James Gregory is unlikely to be risked after hamstring injury.

Stocksbridge go to Gresley looking to get play-off hopes back on track.

Steels had a disappointing festive period picking up just two-points from four games to temporally derail their push for a top six place.

Respectable draws against leaders Basford United and at play off rivals Stamford were the only high spots with defeats at Frickley then against Sheffield, which left Chris Hilton side down in 10th place, four points off the play-off places

Hilton was disappointed to have come out of it with just two points. “We’ve played some decent football in three of the games so to come away with just a couple of points was disappointing,” he said.

“We looked heavy legged against Sheffield and didn’t deserve to win. But when you go a goal in front you have to shut up the shop. We didn’t do that and to concede so quickly afterwards was criminal.

“We’ll go to Gresley and try to do a job. We need to pick ourselves up and get as many points on the board in January as we can. We’ve slipped to 10th but we’re only four-points outside the top six so there is still all to play for.”

Frickley Athletic could go second with a win over Loughborough Dynamo.

Spencer Fearn’s side go into the clash having been beaten just once in the last 11 league outings.

Shaw Lane got to promotion rivals Warrington Town that sees fourth versus fifth respectively where just one-point separates the two teams.

Premier Division: Matlock Town v Barwell, Warrington Town v Buxton, Workington v Shaw Lane.

Division One South: Frickley Athletic v Loughborough Dynamo Gresley FC v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Sheffield FC v Spalding United