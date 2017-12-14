Non league latest from Sheffield FC, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Frickley Athletic and Shaw Lane

Sheffield FC boss Mark Shaw feels his side can make inroads up the table.

Fresh from the 4-0 win at high-flying Cleethorpes Town, Club host Carlton Town on Saturday in the first of three games against teams around them in the table - matches games against Loughborough Dynamo, Belper Town and troubled Market Drayton Town to follow.

“Our priority is to get away from the bottom half of the table and we have that opportunity as we play teams that are around us over the Christmas period,” said Shaw. “It’s not always a good thing as the other teams like us are also fighting to pull away from the bottom end of the table, so there is more pressure to get a result.

“We’ve done well against the better teams in the division when there isn’t as much pressure on us. We have just come off a fantastic win at Cleethorpes. We were unlucky to lose at Alvechurch and against leaders Basford United and picked up a good point at Stamford.

“The next few games though can put us in a good position by the end of December. We have to make sure we apply ourselves in the right way, put on a performance and show what we’re all about.

“We’ve got a good group of players here that play in the right way. We’re working hard and creating things in the opponents half and stopping the opposition scoring.

“Carlton will try and catch us on the break so we have to make sure we don’t let our concentration levels slip.”

James Gregory is the only injury doubt after being taken off as precaution at Cleethorpes after feeling his hamstring.

Stocksbridge Park Steels travel to out-of-sorts Spalding United looking to a avenge a 2-0 defeat at Bracken Moor on the opening day of the season. Three points would see them go second in the table if Alevchurch loses at Leek.

Manager Chris Hilton said: “We are where we wanted to be going into the second half of the season. We’ve got ourselves into a good position in the play-off places without consistently hitting our best form. We’ve only played well in patches but we’re third in the table and we’re usually very strong finishers.”

Promotion chasing Frickley Athletic go into their home clash with Newcastle Town boosted with the news that striker Jacob Hazel has signed a new contract that will keep him at Westfield Lane until the end of next season.

Hazel has hit 23 goals so far this season helping Frickley to seventh place in the table.

Shaw Lane entertain Witton Albion in what is the first meeting between the teams since the two teams were promoted to the Premier Division at the end f last season when Albion finished runners up to champions Shaw Lane.

Premier Division: Farsley Celtic v Matlock Town, Grantham Town v Buxton, Shaw Lane v Witton Albion.

Division One South: Frickley Athletic v Newcastle Town, Sheffield FC v Carlton Town, Spalding United v Stocksbridge Park Steels