Non-league: Hallam exit FA Cup at first hurdle

Lewis Whitaker was sent off as Hallam exited the FA Cup at the first stage after a 2-0 defeat to Runcorn Linnets.

Hallam found themselves a goal down at half time after Freddie Potter powered in a header for Evo-Stik West side Runcorn.

Things got worse for the Countrymen when Whitaker saw red for two bookable offences.

And Lewis Corrigan rounded off the win for Runcorn four minutes from time with a penalty to seal their passage from the extra-preliminary round.

There was better news for other local sides in the FA Cup with Handsworth Parramore triumphing 1-0 at Manchester outfit Maine Road.

The game's only goal came just after the half hour when Jed Phillips slammed home from a Lee Cooksey flick-on.

The Ambers had already gone close when Cooksey saw a header cleared off the line.

And he also had a chance to seal the win midway through the second half but volleyed over the bar.

Phillips' strike proved to be enough to set up a home tie against Congleton Town in the next round.

Maltby Main eased into the next round with a 3-0 win over NCEL Premier Division rivals Athersley Recreation.

Jonathan Hill headed the Miners into a 14th minute lead before doubling the advantage seven minutes from the break with a fine strike.

Ross Duggan effectively ended the game as a contest with his goal on the stroke of half time.

Parkgate beat North West Counties League side Sandbach United 2-0 to progress to the next stage.

Brandon Bagley got the Steelmen off the mark on 20 minutes when he flicked home a free kick.

And Lewis Szanto grabbed the second just before the hour mark to set up a trip to Evo-Stik League side Brighouse Town, to the delight of boss Billy Fox.

“Sandbach played well and with better finishing it could had been different,” he said.

“The result was the most important thing and a clean sheet but we know we still have work to do.”

Penistone Church advanced with a 2-1 win over a strong Bootle side.

The visitors had the better of the early stages but Church grew into the game and took a 25th minute lead. Kieran Ryan cut in from the right and slammed into the bottom corner.

Bootle equalised before the break and set up a competitive second half.

But Church had the edge and secured the win when Nathan Keightley headed home a Ryan cross.

Church boss Ian Richards was pleased with the result, which will see his side face either Hemsworth MW or Runcorn Town in the next round.

Richards said: “I thought we defended strongly as a back four after we got in front for the second time to come out winners and progress to the next round.

"Whoever we get we know we will have a tough game but we always fancy ourselves against anyone at home.”

Staveley MW staved off a Boston Town fightback to advance with a 4-2 win.

Goals from Matt Davies, Liam Greenfield, Tyla Bell and Adam Baskerville saw the Trojans move 4-0 up early in the second half.

Boston rallied to pull back two goals but their fightback ended there.

Worksop Town are heading for a replay with ten man Shepshed Dynamo after being pegged back three times.

Kyle Jordan scored twice and Connor Brunt once as Worksop took the lead on three occasions only for Shepshed to equalise each time.

Worksop boss Craig Denton was not pleased with the outcome.

"We’ve won the game three times and come away with having to play a replay,” he said.

“I understand that’s great for Shepshed but for us it’s not acceptable. They went down to ten-men and our intensity dropped.”

There was a handful of league games at the weekend with Worsbrough Bridge Athletic moving top of the early NCEL Division One standings after coming from 2-0 down to beat Nostell MW 3-2.

Quick-fire goals had Nostell two ahead by 30 minutes but Jack Mawson reduced the deficit on 39 minutes.

Keiran Hirst equalised from the penalty spot just before half time.

Joe Dungworth sealed the comeback eight minutes from time after latching onto a mistake from the Nostell keeper.

FC Bolsover are still goalless and pointless after losing 4-0 at Skegness Town.

Harworth Colliery also suffered a third successive loss with a narrow 1-0 defeat at Ollerton Town, while AFC Emley went down to their first defeat of the season, beaten 2-0 at Campion.