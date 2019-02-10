Non-league: Hallam ease to win to keep promotion hopes alive

Have your say

Hallam maintained their promotion push with a scrappy 2-0 win at Glasshoughton Welfare to move up to fifth in NCEL Division One.

Tom Roebuck opened the scoring on a poor pitch after 19 minutes, forcing an effort in from close range after the Welfare keeper fumbled a Sam Fewkes free kick.

And Hallam wrapped up the win with 20 minutes remaining as Sam Smith headed in from a Fewkes corner to the far post.

The result left Hallam six points off the top two in the division but with games in hand.

Handsworth Parramore suffered their first defeat in four matches after a surprise 5-3 defeat to struggling Albion Sports despite coming back from three goals down at one stage.

Sports raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 16 minutes before Josh Nodder pulled a goal back for Handsworth when he swept home a cross.

Soon after Parramore reduced the deficit to one when Waide Fairhurst tapped in after the Albion keeper parried a shot from Nodder.

And just before the hour they completed the comeback when Leon Howarth raced clear and calmly slotted home.

But Albion were far from finished and restored their lead on 68 minutes with a penalty before putting the game to bed in added time when catching Handsworth on the break.

Penistone Church moved five points clear at the top of the Premier Division with an 8-0 demolition of Harrogate Railway Athletic thanks to a Nathan Keightley hat trick, a Sam Scrivens brace plus efforts from Andy Ring, Jordan Coduri and Conor Glavin.

Worksop Town kept their promotion hopes alive with a 2-1 win at Garforth Town as Kyle Jordan and Matt Sykes struck.

Staveley MW eased to a 4-1 win over Goole AFC courtesy of an Adam Baskerville brace and goals from Sam Finalaw and Tomas Poole.

Atherlsey Recreation slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Knaresborough Town.

Dronfield Town beat Swallownest 2-0 with goals from Antony Holes and Callum Mawbey.

Parkgate beat Skegness Town 2-1 with Simon Harrison and Brandon Bagley scoring.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic were thumped 6-0 by Winterton Rangers while Armthorpe Welfare eased their relegation fears with a 2-1 win over East Yorkshire Carnegie courtesy of strikes from Craig Aspnall and Josh Dodd.

Rossington Main netted through Iren Wilson, Sam Caygill and Alec Denton but lost 5-3 at Selby Town.

FC Bolsover lost 3-1 to title chasing Grimsby Borough with Brett Lucas hitting the consolation.