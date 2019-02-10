Non-league: Five star Sheffield strengthen promotion push but Stocksbridge are thumped

Sheffield FC came from a goal down to thrash Wisbech Town and secure a fifth successive home win.

Club remain fourth in the Evo-Stik East Division despite their 5-1 triumph as third placed Pontefract Collieries thumped Stocksbridge Park Steels 5-0.

Sheffield found themselves behind after 16 minutes when Toby Hillard shook off the attention of two defenders and fired past Jonathan Edge.

It took until the 39th minute for Club to level with James Gregory bursting down the flank and cutting inside to find Mitchell Dunne who drilled home.

And Gavin Smith’s side led heading into the break with an audacious effort from Ashley Grayson, who met a clearance to half way with a first time shot that nestled into the empty net.

Sheffield extended their advantage five minutes into the second half when a Gregory strike deflected in off a defender.

Gregory was involved in the fourth on 83 minutes when he was brought down in the box, allowing substitute Danny Bacon to fire home the penalty kick.

And Bacon wrapped up a comfortable win with a close range header from a Luke Rawson cross.

Stocksbridge dropped back into the bottom two on goal difference after their heavy defeat against Pontefract.

Three goals inside the opening 26 minutes did the damage and Steels never looked like recovering against the promotion chasers.

Eli Hey headed into an empty net after Adam Kelsey could only punch a free kick into the air to put Pontefract ahead after nine minutes.

Hey doubled the lead after easily beating Kelsey at the back post.

And after Mitchell Langton lost the ball in midfield, Nick Guest was quickly played through to fire in the third.

Stocksbridge’s best efforts of the first half came through Brodie Litchfield and substitute Luke Mangham, both firing well struck efforts that were fumbled without anyone able to take advantage.

Kelsey made a great save on the hour to prevent a fourth and Steels should have had a goal back on 70 minutes when the unmarked Scott Ruthven fired straight at the keeper.

But Pontefract did wrap up the points with two goals inside the last three minutes. First, poor defending allowed Vaughan Radford all the time in the world to pick his spot before Jack Greenhough completed a well-worked move in time added on.