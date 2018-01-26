Non-league: Boss writes of play-off push for ‘not good enough’ Stocksbridge Park Steels

Stocksbridge Park Steels boss Chris Hilton has written off his side’s chances of making the Evo-Stik Division One South play-offs following a shock defeat in the County Senior Cup.

Hilton labelled his side ‘not good enough’ after a 3-2 defeat against Northern Counties East League side Maltby Main.

The result left Hilton with plenty to focus upon heading into Saturday’s home tie with struggling Romulus.

“We’re not going to make the play-offs, it’s as simple as that.

“We’re not good enough.

“I’m still scratching my head as to how we can go from a first half where we were completely in control to a second half collapse.

“We’ve conceded two silly goals straight after Brodie Litchfield missed a great chance to put us 3-0 up.

“We wish Maltby all the best in the next round but, for us, it simply wasn’t good enough and it certainly won’t be accepted.

“The only good thing to come out of it was Alex Wiles getting some time on the pitch after his long term injury.”

Romulus have taken just one win from 14 league away games but hold a 3-2 win over Stocksbridge from earlier in the season.

Sheffield FC boss Mark Shaw says there is a positive feeling surrounding the club after their unbeaten start to 2018.

Club head to Newcastle Town looking to extend their unbeaten run to three matches.

And Shaw says he is confident the positivity will soon help Sheffield move away from the danger zone.

“Even though we’re near the relegation places, I’m confident we’ll pull clear and it’s just a matter of time before we start clicking and putting a good run together,” Shaw said.

“The group are working very hard. There is a real positive feeling and camaraderie among the squad.

“We’ll go to Newcastle in good spirits.

“They’re a bit of a hit and miss team so you never know what to expect from them, although it’s always a difficult place to go so we’ve got to go with that desire to win the game.”

Newcastle have picked up only two points from their last ten league games – the last coming in a 2-2 draw with Stocksbridge in early December.

Club earned a point against high-flying Stamford last time out but Shaw believes it could so easily have been all three.

“My opinion is we were worthy of more than a point,” he said.

“I think we did more than them, creating some really good chances, especially in the second half when we dominated at times.

“We were perhaps not as good with the ball at times but I think that was down to rustiness.

“We’ve shared the points over the season with a team that’s in the play-off places so you have to be pleased about that.”