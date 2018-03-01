Non-league: Boss confident Sheffield FC will avoid the drop

Sheffield FC boss Mark Shaw is confident his side has what it takes to pull clear of danger despite slipping to the foot of Evo-Stik Division One South.

Club earned a 1-1 draw with Romulus but the point was not enough to keep them off the bottom of the table.

But the performance in that game was enough to convince Shaw they can avoid the drop.

“They are all big games for us now but if we perform like we did last week then we’ll win games,” Shaw said. “The effort the players gave was superb. If they continue to do that we’ll be okay.

“We’ve again scored in the last minute when we’ve gone behind. It could have been so easy to drop heads.

“But they’ve kept going and got a point which shows they have the mental strength to pull through.

“What is hugely encouraging is that the lads put in one hell of a shift.”

Shaw revealed there has been a switch in philosophy at the club in a bid to get themselves out of trouble.

He said: “We need to win games of football, make sure we’re hard to beat and grind out results.

“We’ve had to change our style a little from the way I like to play football.

“You have to adapt sometimes and we’ve certainly become hard to beat. We’re not a team that’s going to be rolled over.

“There is a long way to go. It’s very tight at the bottom and to be honest, I think there are about ten teams scrapping it out up to Loughborough in 13th.

“But we’ll worry about what we do. It’s in our hands and we know what have the quality in the squad to get us up the table.”

Sheffield are due to welcome Spalding United to the Coach and Horses ground on Saturday, though pitch inspections are due to take place across the Evo-Stik League on Friday to avoid any unnecessary travel.

Stocksbridge Park Steels are looking to close the gap on the play-off places when they head to sixth placed Chasetown. Steels saw a midweek game at Gresley postponed.