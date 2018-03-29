New boss Dolby relieved over Sheffield FC’s recent points haul

Sheffield FC interim boss Chris Dolby was full of praise for his players following a 2-1 midweek win against Carlton Town.

Club now go into Saturday’s home clash against play-off chasing Cleethorpes Town with a five-point cushion over bottom of the table Romulus.

“There has been a good response from the first game I came in against Market Drayton when we took a point” said Dolby “We deserved to win that but we have won the last two so seven-points from three games is pleasing.

The lads’ attitude has been first class. They’ve showed great commitment and hard work. The first few games when you come in you want to get a reaction and we got one.

“When you’re having a bad time you need a little luck to go your way. Against Carlton we should have had three of four goals before half-time. They’ve come into it in the second half and got a goal back. But we’ve seen the game out when it could have gone against us.

“I’ve been around in the game long enough to know results will go against us and things will go wrong, that’s when the togetherness we have now will count.”

Dolby singled out special praise for new recruit Waide Fairhurst. “Waide’s done well. He’s scored three goals in two games and you can see he has played at a good level. When someone always looks like scoring goals then it gives everyone a lift.”

Sheffield welcome a Cleethorpes side to Dronfield on Saturday who are 11 points outside the play-offs wit three games in hand having had a 12-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player. “It will be a tough game,” said Dolby. “If it wasn’t for the points deduction they’d be in the play-offs. It’s not out of reach, they’re still pushing to get into the play-offs and will come here needing to take all-three-points but we’re having a decent run of form and want to push further up the table. “

Stocksbridge Park Steels travel to third-placed Bedworth United. The hosts are almost assured of a play-off spot.

Chris Hilton’s side’s play-off hopes had gone following last weekend 2-0 home defeat against struggling Newcastle Town.

Any lingering hopes of making the play-offs were ended on Wednesday when Stocksbridge slipped to a second successive defeat losing 2-1 at Kidsgrove after Brodie Litchfield had given Hilton side the lead.

Frickley Athletic aim to continue their fine run of form when they host mid-table Peterborough Sports.

Spencer Fearn’s side look to have got over the blip which saw them pick up just a single point from four games having since bounced back by winning the last three on the spin that almost guarantees a play-off place. They have also reached the semi-final of the Sheffield Senior Cup following Tuesday’s 2-1 victory at NCE League side Swallownest.

Shaw Lane have appointed former Steels manager Chris Willcock as boss as the Ducks look to rekindle their promotion push at home against Barwell. Willcock’s reign got off to a bad start; he watched his new side thumped 5-1 at Premier leaders Altrincham.

Premier Division: Marine v Buxton, Matlock Town v Stalybridge Celtic, Shaw Lane v Barwell.

Division One South: Bedworth United v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Frickley Athletic v Peterborough Sports, Sheffield FC v Cleethorpes Town.

