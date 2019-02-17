NCEL round-up: Unhappy return to Hallam for former boss Ryan Hindley as Rossington are put to sword at Sandygate Road

Promotion chasing Hallam made it an uncomfortable return for former boss Ryan Hindley as they put his Rossington Main side to the sword with a 4-1 victory at Sandygate Road.

The Countrymen got the early goal they were looking for when Tom Roebuck out-jumped the visitors defence at the far post to head in a corner.

Rossington enjoyed a decent spell with Lee Holmes having a goal ruled out for offside. The experienced striker then made a good run into the box but dragged his shot wide of the far post, while at the other end Kieran Watson headed narrowly wide.

Hallam though carried the greater attacking threat and doubled the lead five minutes before the interval.

Niall Smith made a marauding run into the box and although Callum Fielding in the Rossington goal blocked his shot with his legs, the rebound fell to Jake Currie who clipped the ball into the middle where Micah Bishop scored with a simple downward header.

Fielding made a brilliant save on 64 minutes to push away Sam Smith header. However, two minutes later Hallam did have a third, Mitch Husbands winning the ball out-wide before playing a fine ball into the box where Keiran Watson had time to take a touch before firing past Fielding

The result was put beyond any doubt on 82 minutes as Hallam went 4-0 up. Smith played a give and go with Reece Treasure to get to the bye-line where he crossed low for Watson to stab home a simple chance at the far post.

Rossington got one back almost immediately as Declan Howe was left unattended to head home a cross from deep but it was no more than a consolation effort as Hallam made it ten wins from elven home league games.

Premier Division leaders Penistone Church grabbed a dramatic late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at promotion rivals Bridlington Town.

Andy Ring had given Church a third minute lead but Bridlington hit back to lead 2-1 midway through the second half. However, in the final minute Nathan Keightley got on the end of a long ball over the top to show composure by lobbing the ball over the Town keeper.

Worksop Town kept their promotion hopes alive with a 2-0 win at Maltby Main to extend their unbeaten league run to eight games. Craig Mitchell bundled home a cross to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead just before the half hour mark with Matt Sykes grabbing the second on the stroke of half-time from Steve Woolley’s ball over the home defence.

Handsworth Parramore climbed up to seventh after beating Liversedge 2-1. Leon Howarth opened the scoring on 19 minutes with an assured finish before grabbing his second on 82 minutes, smashing the ball home from Josh Nodder’s through pass. It proved to be the winning goal as Liversedge got one back three minutes from time.

Staveley MW stretched their unbeaten run to seven games but had to settle for a point from a 3-3 home draw against Eccleshill United. The Trojans twice led through Matt Parkin and Charlie Oglesby only for the visitors to hit back each time. They then looked to had won it when they went 3-2 up in the 90th minute but Parkin grabbed his second in time added on to rescue a point.

Athersley Recreation went down 2-1 at Bottesford Town after Lee Garside had given them an 18th minute lead.

It’s just one defeat in six now for Dronfield Town as they beat neighbours Parkgate 2-1 to end the visitors three match winning streak.

Christian Savage gave Dronfield a 13th minute lead but that was cancelled out just past the half hour mark through a Sam Ompreon effort before Mark Fereday pounced 15 minutes from time with his 15th goal of the season.

Worsbrough BAwon 3-1 at Selby Town to keep on the fringe of the promotion race with goals from Billy Law, Innocent Huly and Rob Oldham.

Relegation battling Harworth Colliery sacked manager Lee Needham following their 3-2 defeat at AFC Emley, while Swallownest lost out 2-0 at promotion hopefuls Nostell MW.

Armthorpe Welfare saw their three-match winning streak end with a 3-1 home reversal against leaders Grimsby Borough, after Josh Dodd’s equaliser had given them hope. FC Bolsover remain anchored to the foot of the table and 11-points adrift of safety following 4-2 defeat at second-placed Campion.

Fixtures, Tuesday: Toolstation NCE League Cup Fourth Round: Garforth Town v Staveley MW..

Wednesday, Feb 20: Toolsation NCE, Premier Division: Worksop Town v Bottesford Town.