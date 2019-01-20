NCEL: Handsworth Parramore come from behind to derail Harrogate

Have your say

Handsworth Parramore turned their clash with Harrogate Railway Athletic on its head in a two minute blast as they came from behind in a 2-1 triumph in the NCEL Premier Division.

Sam Barker capitalised on a defensive mistake to give hosts Harrogate the lead four minutes into the second half.

But Handsworth were level ten minutes later when Harrogate defender Andy Sunley inadvertently chested into his own goal from an Alex Rippon cross.

Two minutes later Parramore were in front when Jed Phillips met a Josh Nodder cross with bullet header to land what proved to be the winning goal.

“We’re proud of our players showing true grit and determination to come from a goal down,” Handsworth joint manager Jon Froggatt said.

“That shows real character and togetherness.”

The result lifted Handsworth up to ninth in the Premier Division.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Penistone Church came from two goals down to beat promotion rivals Hemsworth Miners Welfare 3-2 and remain a single point behind leaders Yorkshire Amateur with a game in hand.

Goals from Sam Jones and Nash Connolly gave Hemsworth a two goal lead at half time.

The Penistone fight back started ten minutes after the break with an Edward Cass own goal from a Jordan Coduri cross.

Andy Ring equalised on 67 minutes before veteran Brett Lovell drilled home a 20 yard free kick in stoppage time to secure the win.

Maltby Main were another side to enjoy a comeback as they recovered from going a goal down inside seven minutes to beat Liversedge 4-2.

A Jordan Turner hat trick helped Main turn the tables with Matt Moore grabbing the other.

Worksop Town kept their promotion hopes alive with a 4-1 win over Athersley Recreation.

Craig Mitchell, Steve McDonnell, Kyle Jordan and Matt Sykes netted for Worksop with Kieran Scargill delivering the consolation for Rec.

Staveley MW eased to a 4-1 win at Albion Sports with Jahmal Riley, Matt Parkin, Michael Burke and Sam Finlaw all netting.

In Division One, Swallownest came from behind to win 2-1 after Mark Fereday had given Dronfield Town the lead. Goals from Alex Lill and Oliver Grady saw Swallownest triumph.

Parkgate suffered a second straight defeat after letting a two goal lead slip to lose 3-2 to Grimsby Borough. Owen Fieldsend and Reece Hands had put Gate ahead.

Armthorpe Welfare ended a run of 11 successive league defeats as Liam Radford’s goal earned them a shock 1-0 win at Winterton Rangers.

Jordan Buckham earned Rossington Main a 1-1 draw with Glasshoughton Welfare.

Goals from Liam Flint and Jack Warwick earned rock bottom FC Bolsover a 2-0 win at Ollerton Town.