Medics stitch up Bankers with extra-time cup decider

Sheffield Bankers Reserves of Division Two were the lowest ranked team in the Quarter-Finals on Saturday, as they travelled to Norton Playing Fields to take on Sheffield Medics of Division One.

There was very nearly a shock on the cards, as the game was all square at 1-1 after 90 minutes, but the Medics managed to grab a Semi-Final spot with a 2-1 win after extra-time.

Twice League Cup winners Swinton Athletic also booked their place in the Semi-Finals, with a 3-1 win over AFC Dronfield at Gosforth Fields.

Grimethorpe Sports were commanding 8-1 winners over Stocksbridge Park Steels Development at the Look Local Stadium.

Premier Division

Handsworth Parramore Reserves ended a run of three consecutive defeats, with a vital 5-0 home win over Millmoor Juniors.

The win moves Handsworth up to 11th position, whilst Millmoor Juniors remain bottom.

Fourth placed Jubilee Sports drew their third successive game, as they were held to a 3-3 draw by South Kirkby Colliery at Chaucer School.

Division One

There was just one game in Division One, and it was another win for league leaders Dodoworth MW who defeated Silkstone United 4-1. Dodworth have won all 14 of their league games this season and have an incredible 21 points lead atop the division.

Division Two

Burngreave FC maintained their eight point lead at the top of Division Two, with a 4-0 away win against Maltby Main Reserves. Warsame Hussein, Mahad Wasame, Jon Iufudu and Kassim Muhsin were all on target for the in-form Burngreave.

A brace from John Mellor inspired second placed Boynton Sports to a hard-fought 4-3 win over mid-table Working Wonders at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium.

New Bohemians sit just two points back in third place, after they beat Thurcroft Miners Institute 4-1 at Forge Valley School.

The most entertaining game of the day, especially goal-wise, came at Muglet Lane, Manor Hotel and Worsbrough Bridge Athletic Development played out an 11 goal thriller. Goals from Dean Conway (3), Branden Hopkins (2), Ryan Smith and Rickey Tate settled the game 7-4 in Manor Hotel’s favour. A special mention must also go to Billy Smith who also scored an hat-trick in that game for Worsbrough.

Caribbean Sports Reserves recorded their third consecutive victory with a big 11-1 home win over AFC Dronfield Reserves. Dylan Fletcher, Chris Lewis, Adam Rafter (2), Jahvan Sherratt, Callum Sugden and Josh Sugden (2) were all on the score-sheet for Caribbean.