Local football: North Counties East League round-up

Division One Hallam look to have hit their best form at just about the right time of the season after easing to a 5-0 victory at FC Bolsover despite being without top scorer Mitchell Dunne.

It saw the Countrymen make it six wins on the spin and eight games undefeated that leaves them handily placed six points outside the top six with games in hand.

There is still plenty of work to do but, with six of the last nine remaining games at home you wouldn’t bet against them gatecrashing, the play-off places.

With Dunne ruled out it was Sam Smith who took centre stage with a well-taken hat-trick.

Handsorth Parramore remain fourth in the Premier Division after taking their unbeaten run to eight games, but they had to be content with a point from a goalless draw at Maltby Main that saw the hosts fail to find the net for the third successive game.

Penistone Church climbed up to seventh with a 3-1 win over close neighbours Hemsworth MW.

“It was an excellent win that makes it 20 games undefeated at home since September,” said a delighted Penistone boss Ian Richards.

Worksop Town slumped to a fifth straight defeat in all competitions, going down 1-0 at home against Thackley.

Parkgate edged closer to the relegation precipice after a 3-0 defeat at Pickering Town saw them slip seven points from safety.

Athersley Recreation slipped to a 2-1 defeat at high-riding Rainworth MW after Kai Hancock had given Rec a first-half lead.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic gave their Division One survival hopes a boost with an unlikely 1-1 draw against play-off chasing Selby Town at Park Road.

Ten-man Swallownest made it three wins from the last four, defeating Nostell MW 2-0 at the Welfare ground with first-half goals from Alex Lill and Jason Short.

Retford United are looking doomed after a 4-0 defeat at Knaresborough Town.

Armthorpe Welfare ended an 11-match winless run by easing to a 3-1 victory at East Yorkshire Carnegie

Rossington Main went down to a 2-0 home defeat against Eccleshill United, while AFC Emley won 2-1 at Ollerton Town.

