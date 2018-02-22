Jas: We need to play with spring in step

Handsworth Parramore are doing all they can in the race for the Premier Division title by picking up as many points as possible whilst hoping that those around them slip up.

The Ambers moved to within 10-points of leaders AFC Mansfield with a game in hand after a convincing 5-0 win against Athersley Recreation.

The breakthrough came on 40 minutes when Jordan Tuner stabbed the ball home after the Athersley keeper Jordan Greaves had saved. Jed Phillips header in the second from a corner four minutes with Turner scoring his second and Handsworth third on the hour following a goalmouth scramble.

Six minutes later and it was 4-0 as Jamie Green latched onto a through ball to slot home with Alex Green adding the fifth from the penalty spot three minutes from time.

“We need to maintain our standards and continue to play with a spring in our step,” said Handsworth boss Jas Colliver.

“We have technically gifted players who should back their ability, week in week out.

“It was pleasing to have four different scorers, we need players all over the pitch chipping in with goals.”

Handsworth are at home again this weekend when they face sixth-placed Hemsworth MW whom they beat 5-2 in the reverse fixture back in October.

Leaders AFC Mansfield face a tricky trip to Maltby Main, while third placed Pontefract Collieries will be expected to take maximum points from the visit of Hall Road Rangers.

Dronfield Town continued their excellent run of form with a fifth win in an unbeaten six match run beating Ollerton Town 2-0 to move up to 12th in Division One.

Stuart Hill converting a 34th minute corner to give Town a deserved lead with Callum Mawbey sealing the points heading in Christian Savage’s cross three minutes after the break.

Parkgate gained a much needed victory albeit in a League Cup Third Round tie as the Premier Division strugglers put out Division One Glasshoughton Welfare 2-0 at Green Lane.

Nathan Forbes first half brace giving Billy Fox’s side a first win in six games. The Steelmen will hope the cup victory give the league campaign a timely boost as they battle to avoid relegation.

Staveley MW booked their place in the next round with a 1-0 win at Harrogate Railway Athletic to end a run of six games without a win.

Tom Ellis scoring the only goal of the contest converting a corner seven minutes before the break.

Worksop Town however went out beaten 3-1 at home by Bridlington Town with Joel Sutton hitting a hat-trick for the visitors.

The Tigers got one back on 69 minutes through Igor Mlynarski with a good run and finish and despite the hosts hitting the woodwork in a late rally, it proved no more than a consolation effort.

Rossington Main also bowed out beaten 3-0 at home by Premier Division high-fliers Rainworth MW.

Meanwhile, the League Management Board have confirmed the format for this years Division One play-offs

As before the top two teams will automatically be promoted to the Premier Division with the third promotion place going to the play-off winners which will be contested by the teams finishing fourth down to sixth.

The semi-finals will be one-off games with 3rd v 6th set for Tuesday, April 24 and 4th v 5th on the following evening Wednesday, April 25.

The final will take place on Saturday, April 28 on the ground of the finalist that ended the regular season highest in the table.

Its the third season since the play-offs were introduced with Bottesford Town and Penistone Church winning the previous two.

Fixtures

Premier Division: Albion Sports v Parkgate, Handsworth Parramore v Hemsworth MW, Maltby Main v AFC Mansfield, Penistone Church v Bottesford Town, Pickering Town v Worksop Town, Staveley MW v Rainworth MW.

Division One: Ollerton Town v Hallam, Rossington Main v FC Bolsover, Selby Town v Armthorpe Welfare, Shirebrook Town v Dronfield Town, Swallownest v Eccleshill United, Winterton Rangers v AFC Emley